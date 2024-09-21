New York Jets right tackle Morgan Moses reportedly avoided major injury in the Week 3 victory over the New England Patriots, but he's still going to miss some time. According to NFL Media, Moses is expected to miss two to four weeks with an MCL sprain and bone bruise. In steps Olu Fashanu at right tackle, the No. 11 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Moses was rolled up on from behind in the third quarter on Thursday night. Visibly in pain, it appeared Moses had suffered a serious injury. But he eventually got up and limped off the field with trainers. Moses indicated to NFL Media after the game that he believed his injury wasn't serious.

The 33-year-old was traded to the Jets from the Baltimore Ravens this offseason as New York worked to revamp its offensive front. Moses is one of three new starters the Jets acquired on the offensive line, along with left tackle Tyron Smith and right guard John Simpson.

The Jets were smart to select Fashanu with their first pick. Some believed the Penn State product to be the best offensive tackle in this entire class, as he allowed zero sacks on 697 pass-blocking snaps, and was named a 2023 Consensus All-American. Now, he steps in to protect Aaron Rodgers.