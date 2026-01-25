With Jeff Hafley filling the Miami Dolphins' head coaching vacancy, the Green Bay Packers plan to replace him with former Arizona Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon, according to CBS Sports NFL insider Jonathan Jones.

Arizona recently fired Gannon, 42, after he went 15-36 as coach. The Cardinals went 4-13 during his first season, were 8-9 in 2024 and were 3-14 this season. Arizona started 2-0 this season before losing five straight one-possession games that included a 27-23 loss to the Packers in Week 7.

A rocky year included Arizona hitting Gannon with a $100,000 fine following his interaction with running back Emari Demercado during a Week 5 loss to the Tennessee Titans.

Prior to Arizona, Gannon enjoyed a brief albeit successful two-year run as the Philadelphia Eagles' defensive coordinator. During his last season in Philadelphia, the Eagles' defense finished eighth in the NFL in points allowed and first in passing yards allowed. Their success helped Philadelphia advance to the Super Bowl, while it fell to the Kansas City Chiefs, 38-35.

The Packers defense ranked 11th this season in both points and passing yards allowed. They were just 28th in interceptions recorded and 21st in red zone efficiency.

Green Bay's defense suffered a big hit when Micah Parsons sustained a season-ending knee injury in Week 15. The Packers, who were 9-3-1 at the time of Parsons' injury, never won another game during the 2025 season. Their season ended with a 31-27 loss to the Chicago Bears in the NFC wild card round.