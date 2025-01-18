Josh Allen will try to elevate his legacy as the Buffalo Bills' quarterback on Sunday, when the MVP candidate looks to advance to his first AFC championship game in four years. Regardless of how he fares against the Baltimore Ravens, the signal-caller could soon cash in with a new contract, according to NFL Media.

The 28-year-old Allen is signed through 2028 as part of a six-year, $258 million extension. Yet only $14 million is guaranteed over the remainder of the deal, per Over the Cap, and the average annual salary over the life of Allen's contract ($32.4 million) now ranks 14th among quarterback deals. This makes Allen ripe for a potential restructure, or potentially a brand-new extension, that ups his future earnings.

Josh Allen BUF • QB • #17 CMP% 63.6 YDs 3731 TD 28 INT 6 YD/Att 7.72 View Profile

When Allen originally signed his extension in 2021, it made him one of the highest-paid players in NFL history. He's due a total of $43.2 million in 2025, the final year with at least some guaranteed payout, which is projected to rank 10th among quarterback salary cap hits next season.

On the field, Allen has arguably more than justified a top-10 deal. Voted to his third career Pro Bowl this season, with plenty also tabbing him a leading MVP candidate, the former first-round draft pick has led the Bills to six straight playoff appearances while eclipsing 28 passing touchdowns in five consecutive years. He's also been a true dual threat, topping 500 rushing yards in six of his seven NFL seasons.