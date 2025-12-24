The Washington Commanders are down to quarterback No. 3, as coach Dan Quinn told reporters that veteran Josh Johnson will start for the team's Christmas Day showdown against the rival Dallas Cowboys. Jeff Driskel is Johnson's backup, and Sam Hartman joins the 53-man roster to serve as the emergency quarterback.

Marcus Mariota will not play Thursday due to right hand and quad injuries, while Jayden Daniels is already shut down for the remainder of the season. The 39-year-old Johnson replaced Mariota under center late in the 29-18 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles last Saturday, and completed 5 of 9 passes for 43 yards and one interception.

Johnson will be the fourth-oldest quarterback to start a game this season, behind Joe Flacco, Aaron Rodgers and grandfather Philip Rivers. He has been on the active rosters of 13 different NFL teams, and played snaps for seven. That includes a stint with Washington during its dramatic 2018 campaign.

After starting 5-2 that year, Alex Smith went down with a horrific leg injury. Colt McCoy replaced him in the lineup before he also suffered a leg injury. That resulted in Mark Sanchez being pushed into the starting lineup before he was benched for Johnson. The former fifth-round pick in the 2008 NFL Draft actually sparked Washington's offense, and led the Commanders to a 16-13 win against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 15. It was the only win Washington registered that season after Smith's injury. In his career, Johnson is 1-8 as a starter, and has thrown for 2,340 yards, 13 touchdowns and 17 interceptions.

The Commanders are not the only NFL team that will be starting a third-string signal-caller on Christmas. The Minnesota Vikings are playing Max Brosmer against the Detroit Lions, while Chris Oladokun will start for the Kansas City Chiefs against the Denver Broncos.