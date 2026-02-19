While the Philadelphia Eagles are undergoing changes this offseason, they will be retaining a key part of their team in perennial All-Pro right tackle Lane Johnson, who has told the Philadelphia Inquirer that he is returning for a 14th season.

Johnson then appeared to allude to his return with the following post on X.

Johnson, who will turn 36 in May, signed a one-year extension last March that runs through 2027. He has been working towards getting back to full strength after he suffered a season-ending foot injury 10 games into the 2025 season. With Johnson on the mend during the second half of the season, the Eagles still won the NFC East but were quickly ousted by the San Francisco 49ers in the Wild Card Round.

Johnson's injury was part of what was a trying season for the Eagles, who struggled to capture the momentum that they found during their 2024 Super Bowl run. Specifically, it was a rough year for an offense that boasts some of the league's top skill players in running back Saquon Barkley, quarterback Jalen Hurts and wideouts A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith.

The Eagles finished the season just 19th in the NFL in scoring, 23rd in passing and 24th on third down. Those issues compelled coach Nick Sirianni to change offensive coordinators this season while hiring former Green Bay Packers quarterbacks coach Sean Mannion to replace Kevin Patullo, who has resurfaced as the Miami Dolphins' new passing game coordinator.

Philadelphia's offensive line has also undergone a coaching change after Jeff Stoutland resigned this offseason after 13 years in that role. He will be replaced by Chris Kuper, a former Denver Broncos offensive lineman who served as the Minnesota Vikings' offensive line coach from 2022-25.

The return of Johnson will bring a level of stability to an Eagles offense that is hoping to bounce back in 2026. The fourth overall pick in the 2013 NFL Draft, Johnson has carved out a career in Philadelphia that will undoubtedly receive Hall of Fame consideration whenever he is eligible for enshrinement.

A six-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro, Johnson's career highlights include being a key member on the Eagles' Super Bowl-winning teams in 2017 and 2024. During Philadelphia's second Super Bowl championship run, Johnson helped Barkley become the ninth player in league history for run for over 2,000 yards during the regular season. Barkley then broke Terrell Davis' record for rushing yards for an entire season.