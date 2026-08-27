The Seattle Seahawks are locking up one of their best defensive players for the next few years. According to multiple reports, the Seahawks and defensive lineman Leonard Williams agreed to a three-year extension worth $90 million. The contract includes a guarantee of $56 million.

Williams is the latest Seahawks player to receive a significant new contract this offseason, following Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Rashid Shaheed, Josh Jobe and Devon Witherspoon. He is also the latest interior defensive lineman to land a big deal over the past few months, following Vita Vea, Jeffery Simmons, Jalen Carter and Quinnen Williams -- all of whom also signed for at least $30 million per year.

Williams' contract makes him the league's fifth-highest-paid interior defensive lineman in terms of average annual value, tied with Vea, who recently signed a modified contract. The total guarantee figure for Williams ranks as the fourth largest in the league at his position.

Williams was one of the most impactful players on a defense that led the Seahawks to a Super Bowl victory last season. He racked up seven sacks, nine tackles for loss and 22 quarterback hits on his way to Pro Bowl and second-team All-Pro nods, then collected another sack, another tackle for loss and three more quarterback hits across Seattle's three playoff games.

He has been a game-wrecker since arriving in Seattle via trade in 2023, totaling 22 sacks, 34 tackles for loss and 61 quarterback hits in 43 games. He enters the 2026 campaign as part of one of the best defensive fronts in the NFL, playing alongside Byron Murphy II, Demarcus Lawrence, Jarran Reed, Uchenna Nwosu and more in Mike Macdonald's defense.