The Detroit Lions are riding high thanks to their 5-1 start in 2024 as they are out to an early lead for the top seed in the NFC after a 31-29 road win over the Minnesota Vikings in Week 6. However, their momentum slowed somewhat Monday evening with No. 2 wide receiver Jameson Williams being hit with a two-game suspension, per ESPN. The suspension is for a violation of a the NFL's performance-enhancing substances (PES) policy.

"Well, I'm not really supposed to be talking about it," coach Dan Campbell told reporters when asked Wednesday about Williams' status as the NFL has yet to officially suspend him. "We're prepared not to have him. ... He's going to be here. He's helping. Until they come through with whatever is going to happen, he's with us, he's part of this team, he's helping out and we're good, man.

He added: "This isn't the first little bit of stuff that we've been hit with. We adjust, we move on and life's good."

In a statement through his agent Rocky Arceneaux, Williams announced on Thursday that he won't appeal his two-game suspension.

As Campbell noted, this isn't Williams' first NFL suspension as he served a four-game suspension last season for violating the NFL's gambling policy. This time around, the 23-year-old, 2022 first-round pick told ESPN he wouldn't be appealing the discipline from the league, saying he has "no choice but to take it on the chin."

"I'm in good spirits just ready to get back with the my brothers ASAP, soon as possible," Williams said, via ESPN, Monday night.

Despite this latest suspension, Campbell emphasized the trust he still has in the talented pass catcher and express confidence that he'll be able to work his way back.

"Here's what I can tell you," Campbell started. "I trust this kid. I trust him. And unfortunately you've got to pay for sins, you know? Something happens and if this comes down so be it. I know this, we dangled the rope down on the way up. We can't wait for anybody. Over a year ago, he started climbing his way up and he got to us. Maybe he lost his grip, but he'll climb up again. That rope's still there. It's tied to us and he'll be just fine. But he's part of this team and I trust him."

Williams is in the midst of the best season of his career already in 2024: his 361 receiving yards and three receiving touchdowns in six games are both career-highs. He ranks second on the Lions in catches (17), receiving yards (361) and receiving touchdowns (three), trailing only 2023 first-team All-Pro Amon-Ra St. Brown in each respective category. Williams' 21.2 yards per reception this season ranks as the second-most in the NFL thus far, trailing only Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce (25.5) among 127 players with at least 15 catches in 2024. Williams, Pierce and Jaguars 2024 first-round pick Brian Thomas Jr. are all tied for the most catches of at least 50 yards this season with three.

Detroit will miss his explosive, downfield playmaking in Week 8 against the 1-5 Tennessee Titans and in Week 9 at the 5-2 Green Bay Packers.