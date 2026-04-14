The 2026 NFL Draft class is loaded with offensive linemen, and there are few teams that will benefit from that positional depth as much as the Detroit Lions. Last season was a difficult one for the Lions up front, and the offensive regression that ensued was a major reason why Dan Campbell's squad missed the playoffs.

Addressing the tackle position and adding competition on the interior is priority No. 1 for the Lions as they work towards a return to the top of the NFL's offensive leaderboard. A stacked draft makes this year an opportune time to do just that.

Defense will also be an emphasis for general manager Brad Holmes. Between the injuries that plagued the 2025 defensive backfield and a couple of departures closer to the line of scrimmage, there is some personnel uncertainty on a unit that regressed toward the middle of the pack.

The Lions will pick in every round except for the third, as they traded that pick at last year's draft to move up and select wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa. They possess four picks from other teams, including an extra fourth-rounder which they acquired last month from the Houston Texans (in addition to a 2027 seventh-rounder) in exchange for running back David Montgomery. Lastly, the NFL awarded Detroit a fifth-round compensatory pick for a net loss of free agents.

Using the Pro Football Focus draft simulator, we projected how the Lions will use all nine of their picks at this month's NFL Draft.

Lions' 2026 NFL Draft picks

Round 1: Pick 17

Round 2: Pick 50

Round 4: Pick 118

Round 4: Pick 128 (from Texans)

Round 5: Pick 157

Round 5: Pick 181 (compensatory)

Round 6: Pick 205 (from Jaguars)

Round 6: Pick 213 (from Seahawks via Jaguars)

Round 7: Pick 222 (from Browns)

Renner's three-round NFL mock draft: A wide-open top 10 becomes a case study in positional value Mike Renner

Lions seven-round mock draft