Washington Commanders quarterback Marcus Mariota exited Saturday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles with a hand injury. On the first drive of the second half, Mariota pulled up after running toward the sideline and is now questionable to return.

On a third-down play, Mariota escaped the pocket and threw the ball away after trying to buy some extra time. Eagles defensive lineman Jordan Davis was in pursuit when Mariota finished the play awkwardly. As Washington sent the punt unit out, Mariota was in clear discomfort on the sideline.

During the Eagles' ensuing possession, backup quarterback Josh Johnson warmed up while Mariota jogged off the field and toward the locker room.

The Commanders reported that Mariota was evaluated for a concussion during a brief stint in the injury tent. While Mariota cleared the concussion protocol, he is still being evaluated for a right hand injury.

Before exiting the game, Mariota completed seven of his 14 passing attempts for 95 yards. He only had one rushing attempt, which lost a yard.

With star quarterback Jayden Daniels sidelined for most of the season, Mariota has now started eight games. Entering Saturday, Mariota had completed 62.0% of his passes for 1,600 yards, 10 touchdowns and seven interceptions while adding 298 yards and a score on the ground.

Johnson, 39, replaced the injured Mariota, and it marks his first real action of the 2025 season. Johnson, who has played for an NFL record 14 teams, registered appearances in two games, but he didn't attempt a pass in either one.

Johnson hasn't taken meaningful snaps since the 2021 season when he started a game for the Baltimore Ravens. In 47 career games (and nine starts), Johnson has completed 58.1% of his throws for 2,297 yards, 13 touchdowns and 16 interceptions. He also brings some mobility with 426 rushing yards and one rushing touchdown.

The Commanders entered Saturday with a 4-10 record.