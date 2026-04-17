The NFL Draft is where contenders are built, and for the Miami Dolphins, this year is about starting over. With one of the deepest collections of picks in the league and needs across the roster, Miami enters the 2026 draft in full rebuild mode.

There's no need to rush it. This is about stacking talent, not chasing quick fixes, and setting up a sustainable future.

Here's how the Dolphins stack up, what it means and how they should approach the first round.

Where Dolphins sit in draft power ranking

Category Score What it means Draft capital 7.2 Seven picks inside the top 100 Front office DNA 3 New leadership, uncertain approach Roster urgency 10 Full rebuild underway

Miami Dolphins team needs

Wide receiver

Pass rush

Secondary

What the Dolphins should do

Pick No. 11: Stay put

Let the board come to them and take the best player available.

Pick No. 30: Stay put

Continue stacking talent and avoid forcing needs.

Here's a full look at what every team making a first-round pick in 2026 should do.

Latest CBS Sports mock draft projection

Round 1, Pick 11: Mansoor Delane, CB, LSU

A high-floor corner who can stabilize the secondary.

Round 1, Pick 30: Chase Bisontis, IOL, Texas A&M

A strong pass protector to help rebuild the offensive line.

Check out Mike Renner's full 2026 NFL Mock Draft