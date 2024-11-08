Nine weeks of the 2024 NFL season are in the books, which means we're officially halfway through the regular-season calendar. Several clubs are fresh off some big-name moves, adding veteran help ahead of Tuesday's in-season trade deadline. But how are some of the offseason's top acquisitions panning out?

Let's reassess the top 20 signings and trades of the spring and summer, now that we're halfway into the 2024 campaign:

Kirk Cousins to the Falcons



Contract: 4 years, $180 million

The former Minnesota Vikings starter has endured a few clunkers, but he's mostly been a borderline top-10 passer, feeding Drake London and Darnell Mooney to make Atlanta an NFC South front-runner.

Midseason grade: A-

Russell Wilson to the Steelers

Contract: 1 year, $1.2 million

A calf injury delayed his debut, prompting six fill-in starts from Justin Fields, but relative to his minimal contract, he's on track to exceed expectations as the figurehead of an old-school playoff contender.

Midseason grade: B-

Saquon Barkley to the Eagles

Contract: 3 years, $37.8 million

On track for career rushing marks behind Jalen Hurts, the former New York Giants star has arguably been the Eagles' offensive MVP, providing weekly highlights as both a reliable and explosive ball-carrier.

Midseason grade: A+

Josh Jacobs to the Packers

Contract: 4 years, $48 million

Green Bay goes as Jordan Love's arm does, but Jacobs' ruggedness has helped offset the missing firepower of his quarterback during Love's two injury-related absences. He's been as advertised.

Midseason grade: A-

Derrick Henry to the Ravens

Contract: 2 years, $14 million

Lamar Jackson was always going to make Baltimore's ground game dynamic, but Henry has brought a new level of both strength and speed to the offense, easily leading the NFL in rushing yards and scores.

Midseason grade: A+

Joe Mixon to the Texans

Acquired: Mixon

Mixon Traded: 2024 seventh-round pick

Houston also gave the ex-Cincinnati Bengals veteran a new contract, which initially seemed questionable. Mixon has mostly lived up to it, though, overcoming some bumps and bruises to add toughness.

Midseason grade: B+

Stefon Diggs to the Texans

Acquired: Diggs, 2025 fifth-round pick, 2026 sixth-round pick

Diggs, 2025 fifth-round pick, 2026 sixth-round pick Traded: 2025 second-round pick

Heralded as a potential missing piece for C.J. Stroud's playoff-bound offense, Diggs was more solid than spectacular before suffering a season-ending ACL tear in Week 8. He's due to hit free agency in 2025.

Midseason grade: C-

Calvin Ridley to the Titans

Contract: 4 years, $92 million

Handsomely paid following a mercurial season with the rival Jacksonville Jaguars, Ridley has flashed his field-stretching speed, albeit for a mostly shoddy offense. They're paying him to be a game-changer.

Midseason grade: C-

Keenan Allen to the Bears

Acquired: Allen

Allen Traded: 2024 fourth-round pick

Dealt from the Los Angeles Chargers, Allen seemed like a perfect possession target for new quarterback Caleb Williams. He's rarely been on the same page, though, showing his age during a sluggish start.

Midseason grade: D-

Diontae Johnson to the Panthers

Acquired: Johnson, 2024 seventh-round pick

Johnson, 2024 seventh-round pick Traded: CB Donte Jackson, 2024 sixth-round pick

Carolina hoped Johnson would help elevate Bryce Young's downfield passing, but instead the Panthers got just seven OK games from the veteran, then dumped him for a Day 3 draft-pick swap via trade.

Midseason grade: D

Gabe Davis to the Jaguars

Contract: 3 years, $39 million

Signed to replace Calvin Ridley as a deep threat for Trevor Lawrence, the former Buffalo Bills speedster has been extremely streaky, sometimes disappearing, with just a 51.4% catch rate up to this point.

Midseason grade: D-

Darnell Mooney to the Falcons

Contract: 3 years, $39 million

The former Bears field-stretcher is really enjoying Cousins as his quarterback, emerging as a surprisingly reliable and explosive counterpart to Drake London. He's on pace for career numbers in Atlanta.

Midseason grade: A

Robert Hunt to the Panthers

Contract: 5 years, $100 million

Carolina is mostly a mess, seeming to take precious few steps forward under new coach Dave Canales. Hunt has been a fine addition on the interior, though, paving lanes for Chuba Hubbard's rushing.

Midseason grade: B+

Christian Wilkins to the Raiders

Contract: 4 years, $110 million

Like the Panthers, the Raiders aren't exactly in a great position overall. But their trench investments should prove fine over the long haul, as Wilkins has helped anchor Antonio Pierce's defensive front.

Midseason grade: B

Brian Burns to the Giants

Acquired: Burns, 2024 fifth-round pick

Burns, 2024 fifth-round pick Traded: 2024 second-round pick, a 2024 fifth-round pick, 2025 conditional fifth-round pick

New York swung big not only to land Burns but then extend him on a lucrative deal, and he's mostly been as advertised, teaming up with Dexter Lawrence and Azeez Ojulari to give Shane Bowen a good front.

Midseason grade: B+

Haason Reddick to the Jets

Acquired: Reddick

Reddick Traded: 2026 conditional third-round pick

This would be an "F" if not for Reddick's opportunity to help salvage the Jets' season. A contract stalemate saw him hold out for the first seven games, as Aaron Rodgers and Co. floundered in a 2-5 start.

Midseason grade: D

Danielle Hunter to the Texans

Contract: 2 years, $49 million

Houston has been more good than great this year, but the former Minnesota Vikings fan favorite has lived up to the hype opposite Will Anderson Jr., racking up 5.5 sacks and 13 quarterback hits in nine games.

Midseason grade: A-

Jonathan Greenard to the Vikings

Contract: 4 years, $76 million

Replaced by Hunter in Houston, Greenard has successfully transitioned to Brian Flores' defense, emerging as a tone-setter for one of the game's most unpredictable fronts. He's up to seven sacks.

Midseason grade: A-

L'Jarius Sneed to the Titans

Acquired: Sneed, 2024 seventh-round pick

Sneed, 2024 seventh-round pick Traded: 2025 third-round pick, 2024 seventh-round pick

The former Super Bowl champion was serviceable to open his first season away from the Kansas City Chiefs, but he's already missed three games due to injury, and is still searching for his first takeaway.

Midseason grade: C-

Xavier McKinney to the Packers

Contract: 4 years, $68 million

A flashy if fragile ballhawk for the New York Giants prior to signing a big deal in Green Bay, McKinney has only upped his game with the Packers, leading the NFL with six picks as a terror on the back end.

Midseason grade: A+