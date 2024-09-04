The 2024 NFL season is on the horizon, and the pressure will start heating up for all 32 teams around the league. There's no sugarcoating what each of the head coaches have to do in order to retain their job -- they need to win.

Some coaches have accomplished more than others, while others have won in the past. That doesn't make those coaches safe if they were leading a team that has failed to advance far in the playoffs or done little to aid a team through a losing skid they couldn't overcome. Being a head coach in the NFL is hard, evidenced by the short shelf life that comes with the job.

As the 2024 season begins, these are the five coaches who enter the year on the hot seat. This doesn't mean their jobs are up in the air, but they will be under consideration based on how their respective teams perform throughout the season.

5. Brian Daboll (New York Giants)

Career record: 15-18-1 (.456 win percentage)

The Giants aren't expected to be good this year, yet that shouldn't be an indictment on Daboll and his ability to coach. Based on the decisions made by the Giants front office and how the franchise is in a soft rebuild, that could be the case.

Daboll's success is tied to Daniel Jones, who hasn't been very good outside of one season (Daboll's first year as head coach in 2022). The offensive line is perpetually poor and the Giants don't have Saquon Barkley at running back anymore. Malik Nabers is the No. 1 wide receiver the Giants haven't had since prime Odell Beckham Jr., which should help Jones out.

If the Giants have another poor season like last year, does Daboll get the opportunity to pick his quarterback with the front office? Or does the front office hit the reset button and go in a different direction?

Daboll is the only head coach to take the Giants to the playoffs since 2017 and the only head coach to win a playoff game for the franchise since the Giants won Super Bowl XLVI in the 2011 season. The leash should be longer, right?

Hard to trust the Giants organization or give them the benefit of the doubt.

4. Nick Sirianni (Philadelphia Eagles)

Career record: 34-17 (.667 win percentage)

There was a case to be made for Nick Sirianni to be fired last season, even after all the success he's had in his three seasons coaching the Eagles. The Eagles had one of the biggest collapses in the organization's 91 seasons, becoming the first team to start 10-1 and lose six of their final seven games since the 1986 New York Jets. They were the first team in NFL history to start 10-1 and lose a playoff game, culminated with a blowout loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the wild-card round.

Philadelphia had a two-game lead in the NFC East and led the conference by two games. The Eagles also had the best record in the NFL by two games. Philadelphia lost the NFC East by a game to the Dallas Cowboys and the conference by a game to the San Francisco 49ers, being outscored 214-132 (-82 point differential) during the skid.

The Eagles fired both coordinators last season and shedded Sirianni's offense. Kellen Moore -- and his system -- are in for the offense while Vic Fangio was hired as defensive coordinator. Sirianni is still the coach, but has a CEO-type role instead of constantly being in the quarterback room and being hands-on with the offense.

Are the Eagles over last season's collapse? This team added Saquon Barkley at running back and Jahan Dotson at wide receiver this offseason, while signing wide receivers A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith to long-term extensions. This is a talented group for franchise quarterback Jalen Hurts to work with.

The Eagles can't afford a slow start to 2024, or the city will be questioning Sirianni's future. Getting to the playoffs won't be good enough, either, as Sirianni has to win at least a playoff game to feel safe about coaching the Eagles in 2025. There's immense pressure for Sirianni to win -- and to win big.

This is pressure Sirianni wants. A deep playoff run has to be in store for Philadelphia.

3. Dennis Allen (New Orleans Saints)

Career record: 24-46 (.343 win percentage); 16-18 with Saints (.471 win percentage)

Allen is still the Saints coach after another disappointing season, one in which the NFC South was primed for the taking. The Saints did finish 9-8, but failed to make the playoffs as the NFC South title went to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Saints went 1-5 against playoff teams last season and had one of the easiest strength of schedules in the league.

Even though Allen finished with his first winning season, 9-8 was a massive disappointment. Still an excellent defensive coach, the Saints were a top-10 defense in points allowed last season despite not having one of the most talented units.

Allen is a great coordinator, but his head-coaching career isn't one to brag about. He has never made the postseason and has just one winning record in his five years. The Saints are invested in Derek Carr at quarterback and have a new offensive coordinator in Klint Kubiak to get the offense back on the right track. Carr threw for 14 touchdowns to just two interceptions in the final five games last season, while the veteran signal-caller guided an offense that led the NFL in yards per attempt (9.3), 20+ yard completions (75) and passer rating (110.2).

This may be Allen's last chance in New Orleans. If the Saints don't reach the playoffs, he's likely not getting a fourth season. A poor start for the Saints may result in Allen being the first head coach fired in 2024.

2. Robert Saleh (New York Jets)

Career record: 18-33 (.353 win percentage)

Surviving last season was a miracle in itself for Saleh, as the Jets season was essentially destroyed on the first offensive series when Aaron Rodgers was lost with a ruptured Achilles. The Jets relieved Saleh by giving him an opportunity to win with Rodgers and snap this 13-year playoff drought (the longest in the NFL).

The catch? Saleh has to win big, not just make the postseason. The Jets are too talented to just bow out in their first playoff game with this roster.

Saleh has never had a winning season with the Jets, with the most wins he's had in a season is seven (both in 2022 and 2023). The Jets should be better than 7-10 in 2024, especially if Rodgers can stay on the field for the majority of the year. New York has Breece Hall at running back and Garrett Wilson, Mike Williams and Malachi Corley at wide receiver. The offensive line is significantly improved with Tyron Smith, John Simpson and Morgan Moses (not to mention Alijah Vera-Tucker is healthy). Not even Nathaniel Hackett can screw this up, right?

Even if Haason Reddick hasn't reported, the Jets are talented up front with Jermaine Johnson II and Quinnen Williams. Sauce Gardner and D.J. Reed are one of the best cornerback duos in football and Michael Carter is arguably the best slot cornerback. C.J. Mosley and Quincy Williams are a very good linebacker duo as well. The defense was a top-10 unit last year.

This team is too talented to be as poor as it was in 2023, which shows how vital the quarterback position is. The most interesting aspect regarding Saleh? We aren't sure if he can coach yet, and he's in Year 4.

The Jets will find out this year. There are no excuses for Saleh. It's time to win.

1. Mike McCarthy (Dallas Cowboys)

Career record: 167-102-2 (.620 win percentage); 42-25 with Cowboys (.627 win percentage)

Being the head coach of the Cowboys is one of the hardest jobs in sports. The franchise is starved for a Super Bowl title (haven't won one since the 1995 season) and haven't been past the divisional round of the playoffs since that season. McCarthy has done a lot of winning, but has failed miserably in the postseason.

The Cowboys do have 36 wins over the last three seasons, which are the most regular-season victories for any team in a three-year span without a conference championship appearance. McCarthy is one of eight active coaches with a Super Bowl title and has just four losing seasons in his 16-year career. McCarthy also has 11 10-win seasons, including a 12-5 record last year -- the first time the Cowboys finished with three straight 12+ win seasons since 1993-1995.

The playoff record is futile, as the Cowboys are just 1-3 in the postseason under McCarthy. Somehow McCarthy kept his job after the Cowboys became the first No. 2 seed to lose to a No. 7 seed in the expanded playoff era, getting blown out by the Green Bay Packers at home. Dallas has reached the divisional round just once in the McCarthy era (four seasons).

Dallas didn't do much this offseason to improve the roster, not signing Dak Prescott to an extension and the highlight move bringing back Ezekiel Elliott. CeeDee Lamb is signed, so the Cowboys have the core of their offense back. McCarthy gets the most out of Prescott, but can Dallas win in January -- especially with an overall roster that's worse than last year?

McCarthy will be judged in January. Losing the first playoff game -- or making the divisional round -- won't cut it this time. This is McCarthy's last chance to get the Cowboys over the hump. They are one more disappointment from a rebuild, which McCarthy won't be a part of.