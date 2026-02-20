When NFL free agency begins, hundreds of millions of dollars will come flying off the shelves in short order. When it's all said and done, roughly $4 billion will be spent, league-wide, on free agency this offseason.

Yes, that's billion with a "b."

The New England Patriots showed that big spending -- when used wisely -- can fuel a major turnaround. According to Spotrac, the Patriots spent over $364 million last year in free agency, the most in the NFL. That included several big-ticket items such as Milton Williams, Stefon Diggs, Carlton Davis, Harold Landry III and Robert Spillane.

But it also included crucial, under-the-radar signings like K'Lavon Chaisson (one year, $3 million), Khyiris Tonga (one year, $2.1 million) and Jaylinn Hawkins (one year, $1.8 million). The more expensive acquisitions got the headlines for New England's historic turnaround from 4-13 to AFC champions, but Chaisson had 7.5 sacks in the regular season (and three more in the playoffs), Tonga was a crucial part of the defensive line rotation, and Hawkins had the best season of his career, reeling in four interceptions.

Hitting on these signings was immense, and that wasn't just true for the Patriots. Kenneth Gainwell was a key part of the Steelers' offense. Tony Jefferson and Benjamin St.-Juste played important roles in the Chargers' excellent secondary. Nahshon Wright had five interceptions as part of the Bears' magical season. Nate Landman was excellent for the Rams.

Pete Prisco released his top 100 free agents this week, and those are the players who will command most of the attention and money this free agency cycle.

Just don't sleep on these 10 players outside Pete's top 100 who could still be contributors, too.

Christian Kirk, WR, Texans

After a quiet regular season, Christian Kirk had 10 catches for 164 yards and two touchdowns in two postseason games, showing he still provides some downfield juice from the slot, a valuable commodity especially for his likely price point. Kirk will turn 30 midway through the 2026 season, and health has been an issue. Still, he was a 1,108-yard receiver in 2022, and he had 787 yards in just 12 games in 2023. A team in search of a slot receiver with some giddy up could do much worse, especially on what will likely be a short, cheap deal.

Kevin Zeitler, G, Titans

For his entire career, no matter where he's been, Kevin Zeitler has come in and provided high-level guard play. That was true even in 2025, when the Titans were a mess and Zeitler was 35. Pro Football Focus ranked him as the 11th-best guard in the NFL. He has played at least 15 games every season since 2015, he is sturdy in pass protection, and he has yet to show any signs of a large drop-off. Perhaps a reunion with the Lions or the Ravens -- both of whom need guards -- could be in order.

Braxton Jones, T, Bears

Braxton Jones' once-promising time with the Bears came to a tough end. He had ankle surgery in the 2025 offseason, slowly but surely worked his way back to being a Week 1 starter, struggled, got removed from the lineup and then suffered a knee injury. That's one unfortunate development after another, especially considering he had shown real progress in 2023 and 2024 after a tough rookie year. Jones is still just 26, he has significant starting experience at left tackle, and he was on an upward trajectory before multiple injuries derailed his 2025.

Malcolm Koonce, EDGE, Raiders

Like Jones, Malcolm Koonce was a small-school product who started to emerge before injuries stunted his progress. Koonce registered eight sacks and an impressive 15.7% pressure rate in 2023 before missing the entire 2024 season with a torn ACL. He was a part-time player for the Raiders last year but started to get back into form with 3.5 sacks and a solid 14% pressure rate from Week 11 on. He has a strong motor and a good skill set, and he's only 27. Don't be surprised if he receives more attention from NFL teams than his relative lack of name recognition suggests.

Dennis Gardeck, EDGE, Jaguars

Here were the top four pressure rate leaders among edge defenders in 2025 (min. 100 pass rush snaps):

One of those things is not like the other. Yes, Gardeck is very much a part-time player, but when that time comes, he is a relentless pass rusher with a fun mix of speed and spin moves. He had three sacks in just seven games in 2024 and six sacks in 2023 (when he had an 18.3% pressure rate). He's 31, but there's not a ton of tread on the tires, and in his role, he brings a ton of value. Some team is going to be very happy it added this high-effort player.

Imagn Images

Alex Singleton, LB, Broncos

Alex Singleton, 32, shined in Denver after starting his career with the Eagles, and now he enters free agency once again. PFF graded him very highly as a run defender and not as highly as a pass defender. Still, he can provide solid play in the middle, especially when behind an impactful defensive line.

Eric Wilson, LB, Vikings

Another veteran linebacker, Eric Wilson returned to Minnesota after spending his first four seasons there and excelled, registering 115 tackles, 6.5 sacks and four forced fumbles. When things are in front of him, he plays quickly and arrives violently. When it comes to coverage, it gets a little hairy. He's 31 and has a major hole in his game, but he brings the thump in the run game and when rushing the passer. His 21.9% pressure rate was second in the NFL (min. 100 pass rush snaps) last season.

Roger McCreary, CB, Rams

Roger McCreary split his season between the Titans and the Rams, and the former second-round pick was PFF's No. 25 cornerback. He has always been a willing tackler. While the coverage metrics have been up and down, he's just 26 years old and he has allowed just four passing touchdowns as the primary defender over the past three seasons combined.

Greg Newsome II, CB, Jaguars

Greg Newsome II also split the 2025 season between two teams, going from the Browns to the Jaguars. The 2021 first-round pick hasn't been able to recapture the form he had early in his career, but he is just 25 years old, and he was one of the NFL's better corners from 2021-23. He has good length and can play in the slot. He's a prime bounce-back candidate in the right landing spot.

Andre Cisco, S, Jets

Andre Cisco had seven receptions across 2022 and 2023 before just one in 2024 and, after leaving the Jaguars, zero in 2025 for the Jets, who infamously had zero as a team. He appeared in just eight games in 2025 due to a pectoral injury and is now back on the market at just 25 years old. Cisco's numbers as a tackler and in coverage were down this season, but he had been solid in both areas earlier in his career. Plus, it's not as if Cisco had a ton of talent around him in what was a rough year for the Jets. If the ball production returns, he'll be a valuable contributor again in 2026.