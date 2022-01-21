usatsi-13585727-1.jpg
With the 2021 NFL regular season over, several teams on the outside looking in at the playoffs are eyeing new head coaches. Some teams such as the Minnesota Vikings, Chicago Bears, Las Vegas Raiders and New York Giants have already made changes at general manager as well.

It's time to spin the coaching carousel. Below, we will track all of the head coaching candidates, general manager candidates and where they have been requested to interview. As of now, the Miami DolphinsDenver Broncos, Jacksonville JaguarsLas Vegas Raiders, Bears, Vikings and Giants are searching for head coaches.

Chicago Bears, head coach 

Denver Broncos, head coach

Jacksonville Jaguars, head coach

Miami Dolphins, head coach

Houston Texans, head coach

Minnesota Vikings, head coach

New York Giants, head coach

Las Vegas Raiders, head coach

Las Vegas Raiders, general manager

Chicago Bears, general manager

Minnesota Vikings, general manager

New York Giants, general manager: HIRED Bills assistant GM Joe Schoen

  • Chiefs executive director of player personnel Ryan Poles (CBS Sports' Jonathan Jones)
  • Titans VP of player personnel Ryan Cowden (CBS Sports' Jonathan Jones)
  • Titans director of player personnel Monti Ossenfort (CBS Sports' Jonathan Jones)
  • Cardinals VP of pro personnel Adrian Wilson (Fox Sports' Peter Schrager)
  • 49ers assistant GM Adam Peters (Fox Sports' Peter Schrager)
  • 49ers director of player personnel Ran Carthon (Fox Sports' Peter Schrager)
  • Cardinals VP of player personnel Quentin Harris (CBS Sports' Jonathan Jones)
  • Ravens director of player personnel Joe Hortiz (Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News)