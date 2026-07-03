Expect fireworks in these NFL locker rooms: Five situations that could explode this summer

Position battles, contract negotiations, personality clashes and general discontent are just a few of the countless factors that can sour an NFL locker room. Every offseason brings new flavor, and 2026 is no different. As the calendar reaches July 4 and the United States celebrates its 250th birthday, the fireworks that will fill the Independence Day sky are not the only explosives to monitor this summer.

Tensions are high inside a few team facilities, which presents the potential for blowups. Last year's contract standoff between Micah Parsons and the Dallas Cowboys, the holdout that ensued and the trade that brought the saga to a conclusion is one recent example of how things can fester throughout the summer and reach a dramatic conclusion.

Poor chemistry is among the last things teams want as they embark on the season, so over the next two months, there exists the potential for the trade or release of malcontents and the need to assuage sour grapes.

Here are five teams whose chemistry is under the microscope this summer.

Minnesota Vikings

Work in progress: Quarterback competition could get ugly

Kyler Murray and J.J. McCarthy offered two different accounts of the Minnesota Vikings' quarterback competition when asked this spring about their working relationship. Murray, who arrived on a minimum contract as the presumptive favorite to win the job, said that he embraced a mentor role and that McCarthy had been "overly acceptive" of that leadership. The incumbent starter, however, made it sound as though they are not on such friendly terms.

"It's just like two guys in a classroom," McCarthy said. "You know, he sits on one side, I sit on the other side, and it's the coach's responsibility to teach us and coach us."

Neither is owed the No. 1 quarterback role, but whoever loses it will have reason to be discontented. Murray is a seven-year starter who, at his best, produces among the league's top half of signal-callers. McCarthy is a recent first-round pick who has arguably not received a fair shake due to injuries.

New York Giants

Sign of the times: Could politics divide Giants' roster

The realities of the polarizing American political climate manifested in the New York Giants' locker room in May when differing views between quarterback Jaxson Dart and edge rusher Abdul Carter came to a head. Dart introduced President Donald Trump on stage at a rally for New York Republican Rep. Mike Lawler, to which Carter responded on social media: "Thought this shit was AI, what we doing man?"

While Carter followed up and clarified that he and Dart are on good terms after speaking with each other on the issue, that dust-up grew legs and raised questions about whether a political wedge could be driven between two of the Giants' biggest stars. Dart held a locker room meeting to address his teammates on the matter, which by all accounts was productive and cooled tensions. Time will tell whether that was all lip service or if they cannot overcome their differences.

San Francisco 49ers

Get me outta here: Aiyuk lobbying hard to join Commanders

It is incredibly rare -- perhaps unprecedented -- for a player to actively root for one team while still residing on the roster of another. The relationship between Brandon Aiyuk and the San Francisco 49ers has deteriorated so much that his public shows of support for the Washington Commanders are now near daily occurrences. Aiyuk is seemingly convinced that he will join forces with Jayden Daniels, his college teammate, in Washington -- whether that be via trade or facilitated with a release from the 49ers.

Niners general manager John Lynch said in January that Aiyuk has played his last snap in San Francisco, and the team voided all of the 2026 guaranteed money on his four-year, $120 million contract. That drastic move came after Aiyuk purportedly stopped showing up to the team facility following the devastating knee injury he sustained in July 2024.

The wide receiver and his team could essentially not be on worse terms. He holds little leverage, which seems to be contributing to his very public spiral.

Arizona Cardinals

Show me the money: Brissett wants to be paid like a starter

Jacoby Brissett is a projected starting quarterback making backup money, and he is dissatisfied with the disparity between his role and salary. When he inked his two-year, $12.5 million contract in March 2025, he was the second option to Kyler Murray. With the latter off to Minnesota, Brissett stands atop the Arizona Cardinals' depth chart with the 32nd-largest contract (by average annual value) among quarterbacks.

In search of a reworked contract, Brissett held out of the Cardinals' team activities all spring and did not appear on the practice field until last month's mandatory minicamp. Even then, he effectively staged a hold-in and still has his sights set on an increase in his guaranteed money for 2026, which is presently $1.5 million. Contract disputes across the NFL are fewer and further between this offseason than in recent years, but this one has the makings of bubbling into quite the doozy between now and Week 1.

Cleveland Browns

Same old, same old: Browns still have a QB problem

There might not be two more polarizing quarterbacks in the NFL than the ones battling for a starting job in northern Ohio. The Cleveland Browns will trot out either Deshaun Watson or Shedeur Sanders with their No. 1 offense come September, and it is hard to envision the one who finds himself on the bench being content with the outcome of their competition.

Watson -- who holds arguably the worst contract in football -- has not played a snap since October 2024, was dreadful before his torn Achilles and carries immense off-the-field baggage yet is still guaranteed a whopping $46 million this year whether he starts or not. Sanders posted the league's 49th-highest passer rating (minimum 14 attempts) across eight appearances as a rookie and has a massive lens on himself, as well.

The quarterback situation is a stain on an otherwise suddenly promising young roster, and with all the momentum the Browns finally built this offseason, they cannot afford to have this position battle taint the vibes.