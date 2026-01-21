Brandon Aiyuk didn't play a single snap for the San Francisco 49ers in 2025, and it appears that the veteran receiver won't in 2026, either. Aiyuk and the 49ers will eventually part ways following two tumultuous years that included a contentious contract negotiation, a season-ending knee injury and a voided contract.

"I think it's safe to say he's played his last snap with the 49ers," 49ers general manager John Lynch told reporters, four days after San Francisco's season-ending loss to the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC divisional round.

While he initially signed through the 2028 season, the 49ers set in motion the prospect of releasing him this offseason after they voided the $27 million of 2026 salary guarantees in the four-year, $120 million contract extension he signed in August on 2024.

Aiyuk played in just seven games since signing his contract extension. He played in seven games in 2024 before tearing the ACL, MCL and meniscus in his right knee. Aiyuk was put on the physically unable to perform list in July and has yet to be cleared by the 49ers.

The 49ers then voided the 2026 guarantees in Aiyuk's contract after he basically stopped showing up for work.

"It takes a lot of things to get a contract voided," 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said during the season. "I've never dealt with that in my career and been in any building that's had that."

Prior to 2024, Aiyuk enjoyed a productive career with the 49ers, who took him with the 25th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. In 2022, he eclipsed 1,000 receiving yards for the first time while also catching a career-high eight touchdowns. The following season, he recorded a career-high 1,342 receiving yards while helping the 49ers reach the Super Bowl.