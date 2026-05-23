Giants' Abdul Carter clears air with Jaxson Dart after QB's inclusion at Trump rally: 'Me & JD6 are good'

Jaxson Dart was sacked by one of his own teammates after the New York Giants quarterback took part in President Donald Trump's campaign-style rally for Republican Rep. Mike Lawler in New York on Friday.

Dart, who introduced Trump on stage, was called out afterward by Giants pass rusher Abdul Carter, who like Dart was selected by the Giants in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

"Thought this (expletive) was AI," Carter wrote on X while alluding to Dart's introductory speech. "What we doing, man?"

After his post went viral, Carter posted again to emphasize that he and Dart were on good terms.

"Me & JD6 are good!" he wrote Saturday on X. "We spoke earlier as Men. Yall can keep yall narratives."

Carter's initial response quickly led to speculation about potential issues within the Giants' locker room. New York offensive tackle Jermaine Eluemunor, however, has since downplayed Carter's post while stating that the team's locker room is "fine."

Former Giants kicker Lawrence Tynes took a shot at Carter with a post on X.

Dart isn't the only notable member of the Giants who has displayed public support of Trump. In fact, Carter's new coach, John Harbaugh, and his younger brother, Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh, visited Trump at the White House back in 2025.

Carter and Dart were the third and 25th overall players, respectively, selected in the 2025 NFL Draft. Carter, a former standout at Penn State, recorded 4.0 sacks, 43 tackles, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries during his rookie season. He made six starts while appearing in each of the Giants' 17 regular-season games.

Dart was inserted into the starting lineup last year after New York's 0-3 start. He went 4-8 as the Giants' starter, throwing 15 touchdowns against just five interceptions while completing 63.7% of his passes.

The biggest criticism of Dart last season was the amount of unnecessary hits he subjected himself to. Speaking to reporters this past week, Dart said that one of his first meetings with new quarterbacks coach Brian Callahan was going through last year's scrambles to determine the risk/reward of sliding on said plays.

"I obviously understand one of the most important things is to be out there," he said. "So you just grow and learn from things, and yeah, we'll do a good job this year, for sure."