NFL odds, picks for Week 13: Advanced computer model loving Rams, Browns

The NFL playoff picture continues to become clear and the Week 13 NFL odds indicate that several teams in desperate need of a win could be in trouble. A week after pulling out a critical win over the Packers to get to 6-4-1, the Vikings are six-point underdogs against the Patriots. Green Bay, meanwhile, has a great chance to get back in the win column, as the Packers are going off as 14.5-point favorites over the Cardinals in one of the largest NFL spreads of the season. And in a matchup that has huge implications in the AFC, the Steelers have a 3.5-point edge over the Chargers. With playoff berths hanging in the balance, and NFL odds and lines moving, be sure to check out the top Week 13 NFL picks and predictions from SportsLine's proven model before laying any bets of your own.

SportsLine's proprietary computer model went 176-80 straight-up last season and beat over 95 percent of CBS Sports Office Pool players in 2016 and '17. It also performed better than 98 percent of experts tracked by NFLPickWatch.com during that span. Additionally, it went 48-34 on A-rated picks against the spread last season, and $100 bettors who have followed it the past two seasons are up nearly $4,000.

The model has continued to nail its top-rated picks in 2018, entering Week 13 on a blistering 13-2 run. For the season, it is now 27-11 on all top-rated picks, extending its two-year run to a strong 75-45. And when it comes to all straight-up picks, the model went 12-3 last week and is 118-56 for the season, ranking in the top five on NFLPickWatch.com.

Now it has examined the latest NFL odds and spreads, simulated every snap 10,000 times, and its Week 13 NFL picks are in.

One of the top Week 13 NFL picks the model loves: the Rams cover (-9.5) on the road against the Lions.

The Lions have now lost four of their last five, with three of those defeats coming by double-digits. At 4-7 and last in the NFC North, they find themselves on the brink of playoff elimination and now face one of the league's most dynamic offenses.

According to the model, the Rams get almost 350 yards through the air from quarterback Jared Goff, while running back Todd Gurley accounts for 150 yards of total offense as Los Angeles covers in almost 55 percent of simulations. The Over (54.5), meanwhile, hits more than 60 percent of the time.

Another one of the Week 13 NFL predictions from the model: the Browns (+6) cover on the road against the Texans.

The Texans enter this week as one of the hottest teams in the NFL with eight straight wins. But that winning streak has included five one-possession games, four of which came down to a field goal or less.

The Browns, meanwhile, have won back-to-back games by an average of 13.5 points and are 7-4 against the spread this season. Houston wins outright in 58 percent of simulations, but it's Cleveland that covers the spread 55 percent of the time as Baker Mayfield throws for close to 300 yards and Nick Chubb adds just under 100 yards on the ground.

New Orleans Saints at Dallas Cowboys (+7.5, 53)

Indianapolis Colts at Jacksonville Jaguars (+4, 47.5)

Carolina Panthers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+3.5, 56)

Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons (+1.5, 49)

Cleveland Browns at Houston Texans (-6, 45)

Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins (-5, 40)

Chicago Bears at New York Giants (+4.5)

Denver Broncos at Cincinnati Bengals (+4, 42.5)

Los Angeles Rams at Detroit Lions (+9.5, 54.5)

Arizona Cardinals at Green Bay Packers (-14.5, 44.5)

Kansas City Chiefs at Oakland Raiders (+14.5, 55.5)

New York Jets at Tennessee Titans (-8.5, 41)

Minnesota Vikings at New England Patriots (-6, 48.5)

San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks (-10, 46)

Los Angeles Chargers at Pittsburgh Steelers (-3.5, 51.5)

Washington Redskins at Philadelphia Eagles (-6.5, 44)