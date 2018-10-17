NFL odds, picks for Week 7: Advanced computer model loving Eagles and Buccaneers

The Week 7 NFL schedule features several potential playoff previews. And if you believe the latest NFL odds, many games could be nail-biters. Two division leaders square off on Sunday when the Patriots travel to Soldier Field to face the Bears. New England is a three-point favorite, while the over-under sits at 49.5 after opening at 50. One-thousand miles away, the Jaguars are favored by five against the Texans, up a half-point from the opening line. So far, bettors haven't been turned off by the Jaguars' back-to-back double-digit losses. With so many NFL odds and lines on the move, you'll want to see the latest NFL picks and predictions from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

SportsLine's proprietary computer model went 176-80 last season and beat over 95 percent of CBS Sports Office Pool players in 2016 and '17. It also performed better than 98 percent of experts tracked by NFLPickWatch.com during that span. Additionally, it went 48-34 on A-rated picks against the spread last season, and $100 bettors who have followed it the past two seasons are up nearly $4,000.

It went a blistering 13-2 straight up in Week 6, including calling the Steelers' outright upset of the Bengals, and the Patriots knocking off the previously unbeaten Chiefs. The model is now on an impressive 61-41 run on all of its top-rated picks, and anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now it has simulated every snap 10,000 times and its Week 7 NFL picks are in.

One of the Week 7 NFL picks the model is all over: the Eagles (-4.5) cover with room to spare against the Panthers.

It's been an up-and-down campaign for the defending Super Bowl champions, who sit at 3-3 after a dominant 34-13 victory over the Giants in Week 6. The model says that Philadelphia stays hot against a Carolina team that was upset by the Redskins last week.

Carson Wentz throws for nearly 300 yards, according to the model, while Wendell Smallwood and Corey Clement combine for almost 100 yards on the ground in place of the injured Jay Ajayi (ACL, IR) as Philadelphia covers the spread in almost 60 percent of simulations. The Over (45.5) hits almost 60 percent of the time as well.

Another one of the top Week 7 NFL picks from the model: The Buccaneers (-3) take care of business and cover against the Browns.

The Buccaneers are coming off a hard-fought loss to the Falcons, but should be encouraged by their quarterback play entering Week 7. In his first start of the season, Jameis Winston threw for 395 yards and four touchdowns.

The model is projecting another big day for Winston, saying he'll throw for 334 yards and two touchdowns against the Browns, while Mike Evans, DeSean Jackson and O.J. Howard team up for over 200 yards through the air. The Buccaneers cover the three-point spread in 55 percent of simulations, and you can also back the Under (49.5), because that hits almost 60 percent of the time.

The model also has a strong selection for the huge Cowboys vs. Redskins showdown, and is calling for a top Super Bowl contender to lose in a game that will shake up the NFL playoff picture.

What NFL picks can you make with confidence in Week 7? And what Super Bowl contender goes down hard? Check out the latest NFL odds below and then visit SportsLine to see which NFL teams are winning more than 50 percent of simulations, all from the model that has beaten 98 percent of experts over the past two years.



Denver Broncos at Arizona Cardinals (+2.5, 41)

Tennessee Titans vs. Los Angeles Chargers (-6.5, 45.5)

Houston Texans at Jacksonville Jaguars (-5, 41.5)

Carolina Panthers at Philadelphia Eagles (-4.5, 45.5)

Buffalo Bills at Indianapolis Colts (-6.5)

New England Patriots at Chicago Bears (+3.5, 49.5)

Cleveland Browns at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-3, 49.5)

Minnesota Vikings at New York Jets (+3, 47)

New Orleans Saints at Baltimore Ravens (-2.5, 49.5)

Dallas Cowboys at Washington Redskins (-1.5, 41)

Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers (+10)

Cincinnati Bengals at Kansas City Chiefs (-6, 58.5)

New York Giants at Atlanta Falcons (-6, 54.5)