The available Week 7 survivor pool teams has dwindled even further. Couple that with a number of upsets, including the Thursday night New York Giants win over the Philadelphia Eagles 34-17, and many survivor pool players' hopes are in tatters. For those still alive, this week's schedule does give them a number of options to be able to move on. Among the likely targets for NFL survivor players this week include Packers vs. Cardinals (+7), Buccaneers vs. Lions (-5.5) on 'Monday Night Football', Broncos (-7.5) vs. Giants and Mike Vrabel's return to Tennessee in Patriots (-7) vs. Titans.

Meanwhile, the Kansas City Chiefs will look to battle their way back to the top of the AFC West standings when they take on the visiting Las Vegas Raiders. Las Vegas is 2-4 on the year and fourth in the AFC West, while the Chiefs are third at 3-3. Kansas City enters as an 11.5-point favorite, the largest line of the week, so the Chiefs will be an appealing option for those who can still use them. Before finalizing any Week 7 NFL survivor picks, see which team the red-hot SportsLine Projection Model just went all-in on.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model is on a sizzling 42-25 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its NFL betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns. The model can be used to crush the survivor pool format, which calls for picking one team to win each week but never using the same team twice.

Now, it has turned its attention to the latest Week 7 NFL schedule and locked in its Week 7 survivor pool pick. You can only see who the model is backing this week at SportsLine.

Top Week 7 NFL survivor pool predictions

In Week 7 of the 2025 NFL season, the model is shying away from the Green Bay Packers as they travel to take on the Arizona Cardinals at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday. The Packers are 7-point and -364 money-line favorites, making them one of four teams favored by more than a touchdown this week. However, Arizona has defeated Green Bay in three of their last five matchups overall and three of four in Arizona.

The Cardinals are on a four-game losing streak, but they haven't lost by more than a field goal during that span. Kyler Murray (foot) is officially listed as questionable after missing last week's game. Even if he can't go, Jacoby Brissett is a very competent backup. SportsLine's model projects that this is a one-score game as the Packers win just a bit over 60% of the time. There are better values left on the board for many, making Green Bay a team to avoid in NFL survivor pool picks. See which team to pick instead here.

How to make Week 7 NFL survivor pool picks

Instead, the model is confidently backing a team many have not used in survivor pools to win outright in over 80% of simulations. The time to pick this team is now, and you can only see the play over at SportsLine.

Which surprising team is a must-back in your Week 7 NFL survivor pool? Visit SportsLine now to see which team carries you to victory in Week 7, all from the advanced computer model that nails survivor picks and is up well over $7,000 since its inception.