NFL fans will have a triple-helping of games to watch on Thanksgiving Day. But that means that there are six different injury reports to sort through as each team continues to prepare for Turkey Day.

Below is a rundown of each team's injury report from Tuesday, as we are now less than 48 hours away from a day filled with food, family and, of course, football. Each Thanksgiving Day team will post its official game day injury designations on Wednesday.

Each team playing on Thanksgiving conducted walkthroughs Monday and Tuesday, so practice participation designations are based on estimates.

All NFL sports betting odds courtesy of FanDuel.

Bears at Lions (-10.5)

For the Lions, wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown (knee) and running back David Montgomery (shoulder) were limited Tuesday after not practicing Monday. Wideout Kalif Raymond (foot), tackle Taylor Decker (knee) and cornerback Carlton Davis III (knee/thumb) did not practice either day. Cornerback Terrion Arnold groin) was a full participant both days. Defensive lineman DJ Reader (illness) was a full participant Tuesday after not participating Monday. Lions head coach Dan Campbell said that he feels "okay" about the statuses of Montgomery, Decker and Davis while adding that Raymond's injury "could be a little more serious." He erred on the side of caution when it came to his injured players' possible availability for Thursday. Regarding St. Brown, Campbell acknowledged that he is "a little banged up." History, however, would suggest that St. Brown will try to give it a go, as he has missed just two games over his four-year career. How much he recovers between now and Thursday will likely play a big role in how much he contributes against the Bears.

The Bears' injury report is considerably smaller. Defensive back Elijah Hicks did not practice either day as he deals with an injured ankle. Offensive lineman Ryan Bates (concussion) was limited during both practices.

Giants at Cowboys (-3.5)

New York's injury list is lengthy, as 11 players were included in Tuesday's report. One positive was defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence (knee) being a full participant Tuesday after not practicing Monday. Seven Giants were limited participants Tuesday, including quarterback Tommy DeVito (right forearm), tackle Evan Neal (hip), cornerback Deonte Banks (rib), linebacker Micah McFadden (thumb/heel) and safety Tyler Nubin (back). Offensive tackle Jermaine Eluemunor (quad) did not practice either day. Linebacker Azeez Ojulari (toe) was placed on injured reserve after missing both practices. With DeVito banged up, backup Drew Lock is getting increased practice reps with the Giants' first-team offense.

Dallas' injury list is as long as a CVS receipt with 17 players on Tuesday's report. Tight end Jake Ferguson will likely miss his second game in a row with a concussion after not playing at Washington in Week 12 and not practicing Monday or Tuesday. Cornerback Trevon Diggs popped back up on the injury report Tuesday with a did not participate status after being limited Monday with groin and a knee injuries. Diggs and Zack Martin (ankle/shoulder) both didn't travel to Washington with the Cowboys last week because of their injuries. Martin hasn't practiced at all this week, indicating he'll likely be out again Thursday. Wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (back/foot) will play Thursday despite being limited all week. Ditto for quarterback Cooper Rush (knee), who was also limited.

"I'm banged up, I ain't even going to lie to you," Lamb told CBS Sports on Tuesday. "It is what it is bro. It's that time of the year in the season. I ain't going to get [into] any specifics, but we straight. As far as for me, the pride is unbelievable. I'm willing to do whatever to go out there and have my presence felt. ... With me being out there, I feel like the guys are more comfortable, and they're able to play as confident and as fast as they want, knowing they get the looks that they want. I'm all for the team winning, if you can't tell by now ... This is definitely one of the toughest years for me body-wise, but that ain't stopping nothing. That's for sure."

Dolphins at Packers (-3.5)

In Green Bay, cornerback Jaire Alexander (knee), linebacker Edgerrin Cooper (hamstring), wideout Romeo Doubs (concussion), tight end John FitzPatrick (back) and linebacker Isaiah McDuffie (ankle) did not practice for a second straight day. Offensive lineman Josh Myers (pectoral) was limited for a second straight day. Tackle Rasheed Walker (knee) was a full participant after being limited Monday. Safety Xavier McKinney missed Tuesday's practice due to personal reasons. Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said McKinney would return to Green Bay on Tuesday evening.

For the Dolphins, tackle Terron Armstead (knee), linebacker Tyus Bowser (knee/calf), cornerback Kendall Fuller (concussion) and linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. (hamstring) missed practice for a second straight day. Wideout Tyreek Hill (wrist) was limited Monday and did not practice Tuesday for personal reasons. Cornerback Jalen Ramsey (knees) and offensive lineman Isaiah Wynn (quad/knee) were also limited during Tuesday's practice.