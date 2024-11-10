NFL Week 10 live updates, scores, highlights, injuries and analysis from around the league

We're entering the second half of the 2024 NFL season, and there is some clarity between contenders and pretenders. However, Week 10's action should help shed more light on which teams fall into which categories. The biggest game of the day is on "Sunday Night Football" between the 7-1 Detroit Lions, the NFC North division leader, and the 6-3 Houston Texans, the AFC South division leader. Elsewhere, 2024 first overall pick quarterback Caleb Williams will duel 2024 third overall pick quarterback Drake Maye when the Chicago Bears host the New England Patriots. The Broncos and their third-ranked scoring defense (17.9 points per game allowed) are set to be the latest squad to attempt to end the 8-0 Kansas City Chiefs 14-game winning streak that dates back to last season including the playoffs. Two division leaders will square off in the nation's capital with the AFC North-leading Pittsburgh Steelers (6-2) facing the NFC East-leading Washington Commanders (7-2).

Will Aaron Rodgers lead the New York Jets to back-to-back victories after facing off against Kyler Murray and the surprise, NFC West-leading Arizona Cardinals? Will quarterbacks Brock Purdy and Baker Mayfield turn the San Francisco 49ers visiting the Tampa Bay Buccaneers into an offensive fireworks show?

Below you can find all of Sunday's top plays in our one-stop shop for everything that happens in the NFL in Week 10. Scores, highlights, analysis, injuries, cool stats, you name it -- we cover it all from first kickoff to the final whistle of the late games.

All game times ET

Week 10 schedule

Thursday

Ravens 35, Bengals 34 (Takeaways)

Sunday

Giants vs. Panthers (in Germany), 9:30 a.m. (Gametracker)

Falcons at Saints, 1 p.m. (Gametracker)

Patriots at Bears, 1 p.m. (Gametracker)

Bills at Colts, 1 p.m. (Gametracker)

Vikings at Jaguars, 1 p.m. (Gametracker)

Broncos at Chiefs, 1 p.m. (Gametracker)

49ers at Buccaneers, 1 p.m. (Gametracker)

Steelers at Commanders, 1 p.m. (Gametracker)

Titans at Chargers, 4:05 p.m. (Preview)

Jets at Cardinals, 4:25 p.m. (Preview)

Eagles at Cowboys, 4:25 p.m. (Preview)

Lions at Texans, 8:20 p.m. (Preview)

Monday

Dolphins at Rams, 8:15 p.m. (Preview)