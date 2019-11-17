NFL Week 11 scores, highlights, updates, schedule: Lamar Jackson throws two touchdowns in first half
It's the 11th NFL Sunday of the 2019 season and we're keeping you updated on all the action and biggest storylines throughout the day. Check back often to find everything you need to know about Week 11.
SCHEDULE
Thursday
- Cleveland Browns 21, Pittsburgh Steelers 7 (Recap)
Sunday
- Atlanta Falcons at Carolina Panthers (GameTracker)
- New York Jets at Washington Redskins (GameTracker)
- Houston Texans at Baltimore Ravens (GameTracker)
- Denver Broncos at Minnesota Vikings (GameTracker)
- New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (GameTracker)
- Dallas Cowboys at Detroit Lions (GameTracker)
- Jacksonville Jaguars at Indianapolis Colts (GameTracker)
- Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins (GameTracker)
- Arizona Cardinals at San Francisco 49ers, 4:05 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Cincinnati Bengals at Oakland Raiders, 4:25 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- New England Patriots at Philadelphia Eagles, 4:25 p.m ET(GameTracker)
- Chicago Bears at Los Angeles Rams, 8:20 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
Monday
- Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Charters in Mexico City, 8:15 p.m. ET (Preview)
Have a day, Dolphins special teams
After puling off the onside kick earlier in the day, the Dolphins have added another awesome special teams highlight. This one comes from Jakeem Grant, who took a kickoff 101 yards to the house for a big touchdown. That's one of the longest TDs of the year and it adds to what has been a damn good day for MIami's special teams crew.
"Lemarkable!"
Lamar Jackson remains a cheat code.
Successful onside kick alert
Seeing a successful onside kick is one of the rarest things in football these days, it seems. Heading into this weekend there was only one successful attempt in the NFL this season, but we got a second on Sunday -- and it came from the Miami Dolphins, of all teams. The Fins caught the Bills sleeping after a second quarter touchdown and managed to maintain possession thanks to a nice special teams sneak play.
Giddy up, Gallup
It's hard to beat a catch that features a receiver showing elite determination and focus, so this one from Michael Gallup has gotta be one of the most impressive of the weekend. The Cowboys receiver fought off blanketed coverage and still managed to make the catch after juggling the ball to himself. That's incredible concentration right there.
Lamar stays lights out
The battle of Lamar vs. Deshaun has gone very much in favor of the former so far, and the Baltimore QB has a couple of touchdown passes in the first half. His second came on this gorgeous dart to Mark Andrews in the end zone.
Receiver-to-receiver connection
Courtland Sutton typically hauls in passes but, on Sunday, he got a chance to launch one. The Broncos receiver showed off his arm by airing out a pass to Tim Patrick, who made a very nice grab despite some solid pass coverage.
Easy, Mack
Marlon Mack looked like he was going to be stuffed for a short gain on this red zone carry, until he wasn't. All of a sudden you see Mack escape that pileup in the middle and spin his way to freedom, taking it into the end zone for a rather unexpected touchdown run. That's some good scootin'.
Welcome back, Nick Foles!
Nick Foles is back behind center with the Jaguars after suffering a broken collarbone in Week 1 and it didn't take him long to toss his first touchdown pass in the return. Foles hit wide receiver D.J. Chark with a first quarter pass and Chark scampered all the way to the end zone for a 34-yard TD.
Deshaun Watson, Lamar Jackson square off
The headlining matchup of Sunday's early slate features two of the most exciting young quarterbacks in the NFL going head-to-head. Deshaun Watson and the Texans head into Baltimore to face Lamar Jackson and the Ravens in a big AFC battle.
This will be the first time the two star quarterbacks have faced off in the pros, but it's not their first battle. They certainly had a memorable one in college, when Watson led No. 3 Clemson past Jackson and No. 5 Louisville, 42-36, in 2016. It was a game that featured 1,075 total yards, and while Watson got the win, Jackson went on to win the Heisman. We'll see if Texans-Ravens ends up as a high-scoring affair, but it's clear that oddsmakers are expecting one, with the O/U set at 49.5, via SportsLine.
