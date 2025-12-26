The holiday season is upon us, and that coincides with the action across the NFL ramping up with just two weeks remaining in the 2025 regular season. As we head toward the finish line, plenty still needs to be determined, particularly as it relates to the overall playoff picture. With those massive stakes looming over the slate, it makes it that much more enjoyable to wager on.

Saturday, 4:30 p.m. ET on NFL Network (Stream: Fubo -- try for free)

Chargers -1.5: "If the Chargers can turn this into a shootout, it's hard to imagine the Texans keeping up, and Justin Herbert might just be able to do that. The Texans are 2-4 this season when they give up more than 190 passing yards and 8-1 when they don't. Herbert is playing with a broken left hand, and unless he also breaks his other hand, I think he tops 200 yards passing, and if that happens, that likely means the Chargers are going to win.

"This is an important game for the Texans, but it's arguably even bigger for Los Angeles. If the Chargers win their final two games (Texans, at Broncos), they'll win the AFC West. With Christmas this week, I have to think that Herbert Claus delivers... or is it Harbaugh Claus? I don't know, but someone will be delivering for the Chargers." -- CBS Sports NFL writer John Breech on why he has the Chargers covering against the Texans. To see the rest of his Week 17 picks, click here.



Saturday, 8 p.m. ET on Peacock

Packers -4.5: "I'll take the Packers whether it's Love or Willis playing. I say that because the Ravens have not looked like a legitimate contender as of late, and Jackson is dealing with yet another injury. Even if he does play, the two-time NFL MVP has thrown just eight touchdowns compared to five interceptions over the last eight games and has lost six games as a starter for the first time in his career.

"This Packers team should be upset with how it blew that game to the Bears and take care of business against a flailing Ravens team, even if it has to run the ball every play." -- CBS Sports' Jordan Dajani on why he has the Packers covering over the Ravens. To see the rest of his Week 17 picks, click here.



Sunday, 1 p.m. ET on Fox (Stream: Fubo -- try for free)

Bengals -7.5: "The Bengals offense is finally looking like the unit we expected now that it is fully healthy, and it is coming off a Week 16 win over the Dolphins, where it dropped a season-high 45 points. Now, they take on an Arizona team that has lost seven straight entering Week 17 and is allowing 31.8 points per game since Week 6, the highest mark in the NFL over that span.

"As always with the Bengals, the concern isn't whether they can score; it's whether the defense can fend off the opponent enough to pull out the win. Against this Cardinals team, I expect it to hold up its end of the bargain. Over the last three games, the Cardinals offense has averaged just 18.7 points per game.

"Even if Cincinnati's defense gives up a tick more than that average, the offense is potent enough to pull out the win and cover the spread." -- CBS Sports NFL writer Tyler Sullivan on why he has the Bengals covering over Arizona. To see the rest of his Week 17 picks, click here.

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET on Fox (Stream: Fubo -- try for free)

Jaguars -5.5: "The Colts have slim playoff hopes, while the Jaguars are trying to win the division. Motivation goes to the Jaguars. The Colts have a ton of major injuries and the defense is a mess. The Jacksonville offense is rolling and Trevor Lawrence will continue that here." -- CBS Sports Senior NFL analyst Pete Prisco on why he has Jacksonville rolling in Indy. To see the rest of his Week 17 picks, click here.



Sunday, 1 p.m. ET on Fox (Stream: Fubo -- try for free)

Patriots -13.5: "I'm not trying to criticize the Patriots. They can only play who they are scheduled to play, but New England is literally going to finish 14-3. Drake Maye just recorded his first career 300-yard game and fourth-quarter comeback, even though it came against a .500 team without its quarterback.

"This week, New England gets another cupcake in the Jets, who have lost their last three games by at least 23 points. That includes blowout losses to the Miami Dolphins and the Saints. The Patriots still have things to play for, as they can clinch the AFC East with a win on Sunday and are still battling the Broncos for the No. 1 seed in the AFC.

"New England defeated New York by 13 points earlier this season, but Justin Fields was starting at quarterback, not Brady Cook. I'll take the Patriots, big." -- CBS Sports' Jordan Dajani on why he has New England blowing out the Jets. To see the rest of his Week 17 picks, click here.



New Orleans Saints at Tennessee Titans

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET on CBS (Stream on Paramount+)

Titans +2.5: "I wrote about it on Monday in my weekly Cover 32 column, but it's worth pointing out again: Cam Ward is enjoying a full-fledged breakout. Over his last three games, he's 2-1 and has Tennessee averaging 27 points per game, while he's totaled six touchdowns and just one turnover, giving him a 97.9 passer rating.

"While Tyler Shough has been good himself, I think Ward will have a more balanced point of attack in this game." -- CBS Sports NFL writer Tyler Sullivan on why he has Tennessee pulling off the home upset. To see the rest of his Week 17 picks, click here.



Sunday, 1 p.m. ET on CBS (Stream on Paramount+)

Steelers -3: "The Steelers might not need this game if the Ravens lose to the Packers on Saturday night. But even so, they seem to be getting things righted, so they probably want that momentum to carry over. The defense has improved in a big way in recent games, and that should show up against a bad Browns offense." -- CBS Sports Senior NFL analyst Pete Prisco on why he likes Pittsburgh to cover on the road in Cleveland. To see the rest of his Week 17 picks, click here.



Sunday, 1 p.m. ET on CBS (Stream on Paramount+)

Seahawks -7: "This is a long trip for the Seahawks in their quest to win the NFC West, but they played last Thursday, which helps with the rest. Look for the defense to play well here and limit Bryce Young and the Panthers offense. Sam Darnold will play better than he did against the Rams as the Seahawks win it." -- CBS Sports Senior NFL analyst Pete Prisco on why he likes Seattle to cover in Carolina. To see the rest of his Week 17 picks, click here.



Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Miami Dolphins

Sunday, 1 p.m. on Fox (Stream: Fubo -- try for free)

Buccaneers -5.5: "The Bucs have to win the next two to win the division. Miami is done and the past two weeks has played like it. This is a road game for Tampa Bay, but will it feel like it? Look for Tampa Bay to win it behind a better showing from Baker Mayfield and the offense." -- CBS Sports Senior NFL analyst Pete Prisco on why the Bucs will cover in Miami. To see the rest of his Week 17 picks, click here.



Sunday, 4:05 p.m. on CBS (Stream on Paramount+)

Raiders +1.5: "The Raiders and Giants are currently tied for the worst record in the NFL, which means the loser of this game is going to have the inside track to landing the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. ... I am 14-1 picking Raiders' games this year, and if there's one thing I know about the Raiders, it's this: If there's one team that can't even tank right, it's probably them, which means they're going to win a game that no Raiders fan actually wants them to win." -- CBS Sports NFL writer John Breech on why he has Las Vegas pulling out the win over New York. To see the rest of his Week 17 picks, click here.







Sunday, 4:25 p.m. on Fox (Stream: Fubo -- try for free)

Eagles +1.5: "The Bills defense has me worried about its ability to go far in the postseason. They haven't paid for it yet, as they are 4-0 when they give up 31 points or more this season, but that's not sustainable, especially against a team like Philadelphia.

"This could specifically be a game where Saquon Barkley explodes, continuing his late-season resurgence that includes rushing for at least 120 yards in two of his past three games. Buffalo is giving up 5.4 yards per carry this season, which ranks as the second-highest mark in the NFL and trails only the Giants (5.5 yards per carry). For reference, the last time Barkley faced New York, he posted 150 yards on just 13 carries in Week 8." -- CBS Sports NFL writer Tyler Sullivan on why he likes Philadelphia to roll into Buffalo and pull off the upset. To see the rest of his Week 17 picks, click here.



Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers

Sunday, 8:20 p.m. on NBC (Stream: Fubo -- try for free)

49ers -3: "The problem for the Bears is that they've had some trouble stopping the run this year, which could be an issue in this game because they're facing CHRISTIAN MCCAFFREY. This feels like a game where McCaffrey could go off. If you're facing McCaffrey in a fantasy football championship game, good luck, because he might put up 30 points. The Bears are giving up an average of 131 yards per game on the ground, which is one of the worst numbers in the NFL, and I fully expect McCaffrey to take advantage of that.

"I hate picking against the Bears, because they always find some weird way to win, well, unless they're playing on the road. Three of Chicago's four losses have come on the road this year, and I think we'll be adding another one to that total after Sunday night." -- CBS Sports NFL writer John Breech on why he has San Francisco pulling out the 27-24 victory. To see the rest of his Week 17 picks, click here.







Los Angeles Rams at Atlanta Falcons

Monday, 8:15 p.m. on ESPN (Stream: Fubo -- try for free)

Rams -7.5: "The Rams are still playing for the division title, while the Falcons are headed to vacation in two weeks. Atlanta has played better lately by winning two straight games, but this is a big step up in competition. The Rams will be rested, having played last Thursday, and I think they will play well in a bounce-back spot. Rams win it." -- CBS Sports Senior NFL analyst Pete Prisco on why he has the Rams winning in Atlanta, 31-21. To see the rest of his Week 17 picks, click here.



