Merry Christmas to you and yours. I hope your Christmas was better than mine, because I bet on the Detroit Lions to beat Max Brosmer and the Minnesota Vikings. What a pathetic showing from Dan Campbell's squad. I thought that was going to be easy money.

We went 9-6-1 last week (including 4-1 on top picks), which brings us to 133-105-2 on the year. That ranks No. 1 at CBS Sports. We benefited from the Chicago Bears' remarkable comeback over the Green Bay Packers, we knew 5.5 points was an easy cover for Tyler Shough and the New Orleans Saints, and we also predicted that Drake Maye would upset the Ravens in Baltimore.

Here's a look at what I'm thinking for Week 17. As always, credit to the CBS Sports research team for making me sound smart.

Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Top five picks ATS record: 41-38-1

Overall ATS record: 133-105-2

Straight up record: 164-75-1

Baltimore Ravens at Green Bay Packers (-4.5)

Saturday, 8 p.m. ET (Peacock)

Some interesting line movement here. The line was Packers -3 with all of the quarterbacks' statuses up in the air. On Thursday, when it was announced that Jordan Love and Malik Willis were questionable and Lamar Jackson was doubtful, the line moved 1.5 points in favor of Green Bay.

I'll take the Packers whether it's Love or Willis playing. I say that because the Ravens have not looked like a legitimate contender as of late, and Jackson is dealing with yet another injury. Even if he does play, the two-time NFL MVP has thrown just eight touchdowns compared to five interceptions over the last eight games and has lost six games as a starter for the first time in his career.

This Packers team should be upset with how it blew that game to the Bears and take care of business against a flailing Ravens team, even if it has to run the ball every play.

The pick: Packers -4.5

Projected score: Packers 24-17

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (Fox, Stream: Fubo, try for free)

I'm not trying to criticize the Patriots. They can only play who they are scheduled to play, but New England is literally going to finish 14-3. Drake Maye just recorded his first career 300-yard game and fourth-quarter comeback, even though it came against a .500 team without its quarterback. This week, New England gets another cupcake in the Jets, who have lost their last three games by at least 23 points. That includes blowout losses to the Miami Dolphins and the Saints.

The Patriots still have things to play for, as they can clinch the AFC East with a win on Sunday and are still battling the Denver Broncos for the No. 1 seed in the AFC. New England defeated New York by 13 points earlier this season, but Justin Fields was starting at quarterback, not Brady Cook. I'll take the Patriots, big.

The pick: Patriots -13.5

Projected score: Patriots 27-10

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-6) at Miami Dolphins

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (Fox, Stream: Fubo, try for free)

The Buccaneers should be furious after losing six of their past seven games, which of course includes that upset loss to Bryce Young and the Carolina Panthers last Sunday. The Dolphins provide a nice bounce-back spot, as their pass defense got roasted by Joe Burrow for 309 yards and four touchdowns in Week 16. The Cincinnati Bengals held just a three-point lead at halftime, but a 21-point third quarter turned the tables.

In his first NFL start, Quinn Ewers completed 20 of 30 passes for 260 yards, zero touchdowns and two interceptions. The Dolphins lost the turnover battle, 3-0, which played a large part in the outcome as well. The Buccaneers have the potential to create turnovers, as their plus-8 turnover differential ranks seventh in the NFL.

The Buccaneers have not been fun to tail this season. Their 5-10 ATS record is tied for worst in the NFL, and they are 0-7 ATS in their last seven. That's fine. I'll predict Todd Bowles' defense and Baker Mayfield's offense come out with an angry motivation that leads to a double-digit victory.

The pick: Buccaneers -6

Projected score: Buccaneers 27-17

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (Fox, Stream: Fubo, try for free)

I'm going to go out on a limb here and take the road underdog to win straight up. The Eagles have won two straight following their three-game losing streak and clinched the NFC East for the second straight year. I'm very aware that Philly didn't face the stiffest competition in the Las Vegas Raiders and Washington Commanders, but Jalen Hurts and Saquon Barkley have the potential to be a dynamic duo on the ground this week.

I've been writing about it all week. The Bills have the third-worst run defense in the NFL, allowing 144.3 rushing yards per game. Buffalo allows 5.4 yards per rush, which ranks second-worst in the NFL, and has already allowed the most 30-yard rushing touchdowns in a season in NFL history, with eight.

Josh Allen can turn it on at any time, but he's nursing a foot injury that has him limited in practice. The Bills struggled to close out the lowly Cleveland Browns last week, so I'll call for an upset in Buffalo.

The pick: Eagles +1.5

Projected score: Eagles 27-24

Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers (-3)

Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC, Stream: Fubo, try for free)

I love the Bears and find myself rooting for them to be that surprise team that makes a Super Bowl run. However, this 49ers squad is the contender no one is talking about. San Francisco has won five straight games, and quarterback Brock Purdy has led the NFL in completion percentage (70.2%), passer rating (110.0) and first-down percentage (48%) during that streak. He also threw five touchdowns against the Indianapolis Colts on Monday.

The Bears defense is known for its ability to create takeaways, but it ranks bottom 10 in yards allowed per game (348.1). I think Kyle Shanahan is going to find a way to move the ball on Dennis Allen's unit, even with George Kittle banged-up. The 49ers are a legitimate threat.

The pick: 49ers -3

Projected score: 49ers 30-23 over Bears

Other Week 17 picks

Christmas Day

Cowboys (-8.5) 30-20 over Commanders

Lions (-7.5) 31-14 over Vikings

Broncos (-13.5) 28-10 over Chiefs

Saturday

Chargers (-1.5) 17-13 over Texans

Sunday

Seahawks (-7) 24-14 over Panthers

Browns (+3) 17-14 over Steelers

Jaguars 27-23 over Colts (+6.5)

Bengals (-7.5) 30-20 over Cardinals

Titans (+2.5) 23-21 over Saints

Raiders (+1.5) 14-13 over Giants

Monday

Rams 23-20 over Falcons (+7.5)