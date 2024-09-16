What a wild week the NFL provided for Week 2. There were 10 games that were decided by one score (eight points or less) – including four that featured the game-winning score in the final minute of regulation or in overtime. Four teams have begun the season 2-0 after missing the playoffs the season prior, showcasing the parity of the league.

Thanks to an unpredictable Week 2, there are plenty of overreactions to go around. Which overreactions after the Sunday afternoon games deserve an overreaction. Which overreactions are actually reality?

Zac Taylor won't last the season as Bengals head coach

Overreaction or reality: Reality

Another 0-2 start for the Bengals, which has become the norm under Taylor. The Bengals have lost seven straight games in Weeks 1 and 2, yet have somehow overcome the slow starts and finished with winning records in each of the last two seasons. Taylor and the Bengals have been playing with fire, and eventually they are going to get burned.

If Cincinnati misses the playoffs this season, will Taylor survive? After going to the AFC Championship game in 2021 and 2022, missing the playoffs in consecutive years would be a massive setback for the franchise. Burrow had a relatively healthy camp and is healthy enough to have an impact on games. The mistakes the Bengals make are too costly to survive in a loaded AFC North and a tough AFC.

Taylor may not be around much longer if the Bengals can't turn things around this year.

Rams will finish last in NFC West

Overreaction or reality: Reality

Didn't have this on the bingo card for the NFL season. After two weeks, the Rams are the worst team in the division -- and completely banged up to boot. Puka Nacua is out multiple weeks and Cooper Kupp was seen in a walking boot after the blowout loss to the Cardinals.

In addition to Matthew Stafford's top two playmakers being out, the Rams have Steve Avila and Joe Noteboom injured on the offensive line (both on injured reserve). This comes a week after Kevin Dotson and Jonah Jackson were the only offensive linemen that finished the game. Tight end Tyler Higbee is still on the PUP list as well rehabbing from a torn ACL.

These early season injuries are too much for the Rams to overcome, and the Cardinals and Seahawks have significantly improved from last year. Someone has to finish last in this division.

Ravens will miss the playoffs

Overreaction or reality: Overreaction

The Ravens have suffered their first 0-2 start since 2015, uncharted territory under John Harbaugh. Under previous 0-2 starts in franchise history, the Ravens have failed to finish with a winning record or make playoffs. Is there reason to panic with this slow start, especially after a bad loss to the Raiders?

Baltimore has the fourth-best total yards differential (+222) by an 0-2 team in the Super Bowl era, a good sign the Ravens are moving the ball. They also blew another 7+ point fourth-quarter lead, their 10th in the last four seasons. Baltimore has overcome these losses before to inferior opponents. The two losses are by a combined 10 points.

The Ravens do have a gauntlet with the Cowboys, Bills, and Bengals coming up -- but the schedule gets much easier after that. Harbaugh and Jackson deserve the benefit of the doubt.

Geno Smith is the most clutch quarterback in NFL

Overreaction or reality: Overreaction

Patrick Mahomes exists, but this isn't a knock on Smith. This is actually an endorsement of Smith and his ability to bring the Seahawks back in games. He threw seven touchdown passes to give the Seahawks the lead in the fourth quarter/overtime last season, and picked up where he left off in Sunday's win over the Patriots.

Smith led the Seahawks to a game-tying field goal drive in the final minute of regulation and the game-winning drive in overtime. Smith was 11 of 14 for 103 yards in the fourth quarter/overtime (97.0 rating) and has thrown 10 touchdown passes to just one interception in the fourth quarter/overtime since the start of last season (105.1 rating is second in NFL).

Smith deserves his flowers for how well he plays late in games, but Mahomes still owns that title.

Saints have the best offense in NFC

Overreaction or reality: Reality

Easy to dismiss putting up 47 points on the worst team in the NFL. The Saints went on an offensive barrage in consecutive weeks, scoring touchdowns on their first six possession en route to putting up 44 points against the Cowboys. The offense did slow down when the game was out of hand, but the first-team offense started the season by scoring on each of its first 15 possessions.

The Saints have scored on 16 of their 20 possessions (not counting end of game). They have averaged 32.5 points per game in the first half and 45.5 points per game on the year. New Orleans has 91 points this season, tied for the fourth most through two games in NFL history and are the fifth team in NFL history to have 44 or more points in three straight games (dating back to last year).

Not only is Derek Carr playing well, but the Saints have playmakers like Alvin Kamara, Rashid Shaheed, and Chris Olave at the skill positions. They have one of the most explosive offenses in the league with offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak calling plays.

This offense is the best in the NFC until proven otherwise.

Trevor Lawrence isn't a franchise quarterback

Overreaction or reality: Overreaction

This is a fair statement after Lawrence struggled again in another loss for the Jaguars. Lawrence has lost seven straight starts, which is the second-longest active streak in the NFL (Sam Howell has eight) as the Jaguars have lost 7 of their last 8 games dating back to last season. That lone win came against the Panthers in Week 17 last season (who have won 2 of their last 19 games) and Lawrence missed the game.

In Lawrence's last seven starts, the Jaguars are 0-7 while their starting quarterback has completed just 60% of his passes with 16 touchdowns to just 15 interceptions and averaging 6.7 yards per attempt. Those aren't encouraging numbers for a quarterback a team just gave $55 million a year this offseason.

Lawrence was just 14 of 30 for 220 yards in the Week 2 loss to the Browns, as the Jaguars have scored just 13 points. Jacksonville has scored more than 20 points once in their last six games, numbers that franchise quarterbacks should be able to fix.

If Lawrence doesn't improve this season or the Jaguars continue to lose games, this discussion will only escalate. Too soon to make a declaration on Lawrence as a franchise quarterback, so let's see if he can play his way out of it.

Marvin Harrison Jr. will get 1,000 yards in his rookie year

Overreaction or reality: Reality

After having one catch in Week 1, Harrison showed why he was the best player in the 2024 draft. Harrison finished with four catches for 130 yards and two touchdowns in the Cardinals' blowout win over the Rams. He had a 23-yard touchdown and a 60-yard touchdown in a 2:16 stretch early in the first quarter, showcasing how he could change a game in an instant. He had all 130 of his yards in the opening quarter.

Harrison is on pace for 1,139 yards this season after his breakout performance -- challenging Anquan Boldin's rookie franchise record of 1,377 yards. 1,000 yards is a strong possibility, but it remains to be seen if Harrison will challenge Boldin.

Regardless, Harrison showcased how good he is already in his NFL career.