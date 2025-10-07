The Week 6 NFL schedule features a compelling slate of matchups across the league, highlighted by several key games that could help shape the NFL playoff picture. The Denver Broncos (-7.5, 43.5), fresh off their 21-17 win over the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles, head to London to take on the New York Jets, the Pittsburgh Steelers (-4.5, 38.5) host the Cleveland Browns in an AFC North rivalry, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-2.5, 43.5) host the San Francisco 49ers. The Sunday slate wraps up with the Detroit Lions taking on the Kansas City Chiefs (-2.5, 49.5). Lastly, 'Monday Night Football' features a double-header with Bills (-3.5, 48.5) vs. Falcons and Bears vs. Commanders (-4.5, 50.5).

Effectively building NFL parlay picks can pay off big in your NFL betting strategy. NFL parlays come with a much greater risk than straight bets, but they also carry the potential of a much bigger reward.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model is on a sizzling 41-21 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024.

Now that the simulation model has had a chance to digest the Week 6 NFL odds, it's locked in its betting picks to form a 5-leg NFL parlay.

Top Week 6 NFL parlay picks

For Week 6, one of the model's parlay picks is backing the Colts at the alternate line of -9.5 against the Cardinals, a bet that returns +160. The standard spread is Colts -5.5, but the model has spotted an opportunity to go much bigger here.

The Colts are projected to win 70% of the time, and the model's winning margin is 10 points, leaving plenty of room to play alternate lines. The Colts have been one of the biggest surprises of the 2025 NFL season, and they own a perfect 3-0 record in games at Lucas Oil Stadium. The Cardinals, meanwhile, are coming off a disappointing collapse in their 22-21 loss to the Titans in Week 5. The loss was Arizona's third in a row.

With Daniel Jones now the starting quarterback and Anthony Richardson in a reserve role, the Colts are banking on stability and experience under center. Through the first five weeks of the 2025 season, Indianapolis has averaged over 24 points per game while ranking in the top half of the league in total offense and rushing yards behind a resurgent Jonathan Taylor. The defense, anchored by veterans like DeForest Buckner, has taken a step forward in 2025. See the rest of the picks in the Week 6 NFL parlay here.

How to make NFL parlay picks for a payout of well over $44,000

The parlay also includes four additional picks from SportsLine's computer model, including a first touchdown scorer prop bet that returns +1100.

What are the top NFL picks for Week 6 that can be combined into a parlay?