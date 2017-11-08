Packers shockingly cut TE Martellus Bennett after only seven games

Martellus Bennett was supposed to function as the best tight end target of Aaron Rodgers' career. Instead, after less than one full season, he's already on his way out of Green Bay.

As first reported by ESPN's Field Yates and later confirmed by the Packers, the Packers cut Bennett on Wednesday. According to Yates, they did so with the failure to disclose a medical condition designation.

The Packers cut Bennett with the failure to disclose a medical condition designation. We'll see what's next for the veteran TE. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) November 8, 2017

The situation between the Packers and Bennett might not be over, though, as NFL Network's Ian Rapoport explained below:

The #Packers paid TE Martellus Bennett $8M of his 3-year, $21M contract. The only tangible benefit to cutting him with the failure to disclose is if they argue his entire contract is void & go after his money. This isn’t over just yet. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 8, 2017

That's a stunner. Bennett entered 2017 with sky-high expectations considering his pedigree as one of the league's most complete tight ends. He can both block and catch, evidenced by his 4,520 career yards and 30 career touchdowns. After successful stints with the Giants, Bears, and Patriots, Bennett signed with the Packers in March, fresh off his first Super Bowl ring.

It seemed like a perfect fit at the time. Rodgers finally had his top-tier tight end. Bennett was going from Tom Brady to Aaron Rodgers.

It didn't work out well. Bennett caught 24 passes for 233 yards in seven games. He failed to reached the end zone. He's also been dealing with a shoulder injury and wasn't expected to play against the Bears on Sunday. Rodgers is also out until at least Week 15 with a broken collarbone. Without Rodgers, the Packers' season is likely over at 4-4.

Last month, Bennett revealed that he's planning to retire after the season. For a while now, he's demonstrated a passion for his work away from the field, so even if Bennett goes unsigned for the remainder of the season and retires as planned, he likely won't disappear completely.