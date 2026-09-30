The Panthers entered Week 3 with plenty of good vibes after beating the Falcons 34-3. They left it on the exact opposite end of the spectrum. Not only did Carolina lose to the Browns, 21-18, but the Panthers also lost both parts of one of the NFL's best cornerback duo: Jaycee Horn (quad) and Mike Jackson (groin) landed on IR, the team announced Wednesday.

Horn's injury appears to be the more serious of the two: Ian Rapoport reported Monday the two-time Pro Bowler tore his quad, a potentially season-ending injury. Horn had five interceptions last season, matching his total from the first four years of his career. Jackson had four interceptions last year, one more than he had in his first six years combined.

It's a brutal double whammy for a defense that's currently 28th in yards per game allowed, in large part thanks to allowing 59 points to the Bears in Week 1. The Panthers are allowing 5.7 yards per carry -- last in the league -- and now the biggest strength of the defense has turned into a major question mark.

The injuries to Horn and Jackson leave the Panthers with just three cornerbacks on the active roster ...

Carolina (1-2) also signed Robert Rochell to the practice squad, where cornerbacks Corey Thornton, DeVonta Smith and Zion Childress are already in place.

Carolina's injury issues are mounting rapdily. Guard Damien Lewis (elbow) and wide receiver Jalen Coker (quad) also left the loss to Cleveland early, and standout linebacker Devin Lloyd (calf), safety Nick Scott (rib) and wide receiver Xavier Legette (knee) did not play at all.

It's clear Carolina will need to add to the cornerback room one way or another, and not just for the short term. IR designations required at least a four-game absence, and Horn's could be much longer. Here are some potential options for the Panthers: