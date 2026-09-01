The NFL's 53-man roster deadline was Sunday, but rosters remain in flux with waiver claims. All players cut with fewer than four accrued seasons must pass through waivers, and teams can claim as many players as they want. However, players claimed automatically make the 53-man roster, meaning clubs have to make corresponding moves by cutting others.

The Las Vegas Raiders hold the No. 1 spot in the claim order, but they selected just one player during the initial wave on Monday: Former San Francisco 49ers cornerback Darrell Luter Jr. As it turns out, Luter was the "belle of the waiver-wire ball," as ESPN reports that he had the most teams interested in him among any cut player with five. The Tennessee Titans, Miami Dolphins, Dallas Cowboys and Indianapolis Colts all tried to claim Luter.

Luter was a fifth-round pick of the 49ers in 2023 out of South Alabama. He played in seven games as a rookie and worked in on special teams as the 49ers made it to Super Bowl LVIII.

Luter did have an unfortunate lowlight on the biggest stage of them all, as a Tommy Townsend punt bounced off his foot in the third quarter and was recovered by the Kansas City Chiefs. One play later, Patrick Mahomes hit Marquez Valdes-Scantling on a 16-yard touchdown to give the Chiefs' their first lead of the game. San Francisco lost the Super Bowl in overtime, 25-22.

In his second NFL season, Luter played just three games and made three tackles before being placed on injured reserve. In 2025, he had his best season yet, playing in all 17 games with three starts, while recording 28 tackles, one tackle for loss, one pass defensed and one fumble recovery. This preseason, Luter recorded three tackles and four passes defensed before being cut. The 49ers chose Nate Hobbs, Renardo Green, Upton Stout, Jack Jones, Ephesians Prysock, Deommodore Lenoir and Siran Neal over him.

The Raiders kept six cornerbacks on their initial 53-man roster: Taron Johnson, Hezekiah Masses, Jermod McCoy, Darien Porter, Eric Stokes and Decamerion Richardson. When Las Vegas claimed Luter, Richardson was the casualty.