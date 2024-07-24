The Carolina Panthers revamped their defense this offseason, adding several new starters such as defensive lineman A'Shawn Robinson, linebacker Josey Jewell and pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney. Another pass rusher could be en route to Carolina, as the Panthers are hosting three different defensive ends on visits this week, according to The Charlotte Observer: Carl Lawson, Yannick Ngakoue and Marquis Haynes.

Lawson spent the past two seasons with the New York Jets, but played in just six games with zero starts this past year. The 29-year-old did record seven sacks and 33 combined tackles in 2022, bouncing back from an Achilles tear that stole his 2021 campaign.

Ngakoue recorded 22 combined tackles and four sacks for the Chicago Bears in 2023 before a broken ankle ended his season. He has played for six different teams over the past five seasons, but recorded 9.5 sacks for the Indianapolis Colts in 2022, and 10 sacks for the Las Vegas Raiders the year prior. A third-round pick out of Maryland in 2016, Ngakoue has recorded 69 sacks in eight NFL seasons.

As for Haynes, he has spent his entire career with the Panthers after being selected in the fourth round out of Ole Miss back in 2018, but hit the free agent market this offseason and hasn't yet found a new NFL home. In 71 career games played for Carolina, Haynes has made just two official starts, but recorded 99 combined tackles, 14 sacks and 18 tackles for loss.

Apart from Clowney, the Panthers also added pass rushers D.J. Wonnum and K'Lavon Chaisson this offseason. However, Wonnum was placed on PUP, as was fellow pass rusher Amare Barno. Carolina is clearly looking to establish some depth on the edge before the Panthers get into the thick of camp.