Does anyone want to win the NFC South? The NFL is about to find out. The Carolina Panthers (7-7) host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-7) in a battle of division co-leaders coming off disappointing divisional losses to the New Orleans Saints and Atlanta Falcons, respectively.

Tampa Bay technically is on top of the standings. Though, with both this game and a Week 18 rematch in Tampa Bay remaining, it's essentially a tie atop the NFL's most woeful division.

Tampa Bay blew a 14-point fourth-quarter lead in a 29-28 "Thursday Night Football" loss to Atlanta last week, with a leaky defense, a Baker Mayfield interception and an ineffective running game all playing roles. Coach Todd Bowles unloaded on his team in an uncharacteristic, explicit post-game tirade.

"That's what you tell them in the locker room: 'Look in the f---ing mirror,'" Bowles concluded.

Carolina comes in with similar motivation after it blew a chance to take hold of the division lead with a 20-17 loss to New Orleans. The Saints outscored the Panthers 10-0 in the fourth quarter and out-gained them 172-42 in the final 15 minutes as well.

Still, both teams have a chance to get right back on track with three weeks left.

Date: Sunday, Dec. 21 | Time: 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, Dec. 21 | 1 p.m. ET Location: Bank of America Stadium -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Bank of America Stadium -- Charlotte, North Carolina TV: Fox | Stream: Fubo (try for free)

Fox | Fubo (try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Odds: Buccaneers -3, O/U 45.5 (via DraftKings)

Buccaneers offense finally has all of its wide receivers. Last week, Tampa Bay had each of its four top wide receivers -- Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Emeka Egbuka and Jalen McMillan -- active together for the first time. In fact, it was the first time Evans, Godwin and Egbuka were together. Evans caught six passes for 132 yards in his first game since Week 7, and McMillan reeled in two catches for 38 yards. Overall, the Tampa Bay offense ran hot and cold, but still, this pass-catching group should take advantage of a Carolina defense that's allowing 7.0 net yards per pass attempt, 25th in the NFL.

Last week, Tampa Bay had each of its four top wide receivers -- Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Emeka Egbuka and Jalen McMillan -- active together for the first time. In fact, it was the first time Evans, Godwin and Egbuka were together. Evans caught six passes for 132 yards in his first game since Week 7, and McMillan reeled in two catches for 38 yards. Overall, the Tampa Bay offense ran hot and cold, but still, this pass-catching group should take advantage of a Carolina defense that's allowing 7.0 net yards per pass attempt, 25th in the NFL. Panthers look to establish the run. Carolina is 6-4 when it rushes for at least 100 yards and 1-3 when it doesn't this season. It's also 4-0 when it rushes for at least 150 yards, with its two most impressive wins (over the Los Angeles Rams and the Green Bay Packers) coming in games where it went over 150. In the Panthers' ideal world, they get Rico Dowdle and Chuba Hubbard going on the ground and allow Bryce Young to manage the game, making some throws downfield when he has to but mostly just keeping the offense on track. Tampa Bay is just middle of the pack defending the run this season, so establishing control in the trenches is key for Carolina.

Carolina is 6-4 when it rushes for at least 100 yards and 1-3 when it doesn't this season. It's also 4-0 when it rushes for at least 150 yards, with its two most impressive wins (over the Los Angeles Rams and the Green Bay Packers) coming in games where it went over 150. In the Panthers' ideal world, they get Rico Dowdle and Chuba Hubbard going on the ground and allow Bryce Young to manage the game, making some throws downfield when he has to but mostly just keeping the offense on track. Tampa Bay is just middle of the pack defending the run this season, so establishing control in the trenches is key for Carolina. Massive stakes. SportsLine projections say Tampa Bay has a 91% chance to make the playoffs if it wins and only a 49% chance if it loses. Carolina, on the other hand, would have a 48% chance to make the playoffs if it wins and only an 8% chance to make it with a loss. The Buccaneers have an edge because they has a much easier Week 17 matchup in the Miami Dolphins while the Panthers must face the Seattle Seahawks, and the Week 18 Buccaneers-Panthers rematch is in Tampa. Long story short, Carolina really needs to win this one.

Mayfield was the king of the clutch early in the season, but he struggled ever since a Week 7 shoulder injury. The Buccaneers' struggling defense hasn't helped matters, either. This is a massive opportunity for both teams, and one that could have a big say in Young's future in Carolina. It's the first meaningful December game for the Panthers in a while. Mayfield and the Buccaneers are used to it, and it will show. Pick: Buccaneers -3, Over 45.5