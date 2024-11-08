The Kansas City Chiefs had the scare of a season on "Monday Night Football," when it looked like quarterback Patrick Mahomes had suffered a significant injury. He had to be assisted off the field by the team's medical staff and while there was no contact, Mahomes initially not being able to put weight on his leg had Chiefs fans thinking their worst fear had come true.

Mahomes explained what happened after the game, saying, via NFL.com, "... kind of awkwardly rolled the ankle a bit."

"Definitely scary, I think it hurt more just because it was the same ankle I rolled last week."

Mahomes snapped back quickly after throwing the touchdown pass and never missed a single snap in the 30-24 overtime win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Just like he didn't miss any time in the Week 9 game, he also has showed up all week for practice.

"He hasn't missed anything," Chiefs coach Andy Reid said on Friday. "He's done a good job."

The three-time Super Bowl MVP is listed on the injury report with an ankle injury and was a full participant on Wednesday and Thursday, as he prepares for the next matchup.

So far this season, Mahomes has thrown for 1,942 yards with 11 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

The Chiefs are looking to remain perfect on Sunday when they face the Denver Broncos in divisional matchup. The Chiefs are the only undefeated team remaining in the league at 8-0.

The only player ruled out against the Broncos is wide receiver Juju Smith-Schuster, who has a hamstring injury that has sidelined him from practice this week.