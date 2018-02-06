Patriots' Malcolm Butler denies missing curfew, Tom Brady throws support behind him

The Patriots' shocking decision to bench cornerback Malcolm Butler for their Super Bowl loss to the Eagles on Sunday has sparked controversy, outrage, confusion, and reports that Butler broke team rules before the game. Finally, on Tuesday, Butler himself addressed the incident. In doing so, he denied the reports that he missed curfew.

In a message posted on Twitter and Instagram, Butler thanked Patriots owner Robert Kraft, his coaches, his teammates, and Patriots fans. Then, he shot down the rumors that claimed he was benched for missing curfew. He concluded by apologizing for using explicit language when speaking with reporters in the immediate aftermath of the game.

Here's his entire message unedited:

I want to thank Mr. Kraft, the Kraft family, and my coaches for giving me an opportunity to play for one of the most successful organizations in sports. I also thank my teammates, as we have won a lot of games together, and all I know is winning! I have always respected everyone at the New England Patriots organization from Custodians, staff and Coach Belichick. In each of my Four years we have achieved Conference Championships or Super Bowl victories since I arrived in New England. All of this would not be possible without thanking some of the best fans in the world who have supported me from day one and, always let me know how much they appreciated me here in New England. During my four year career with the Patriots I have always given it everything I have to play at a high level, and would never do anything to hurt my teams' chances of winning a game, including this year's Super Bowl where I visited with my family every night. During Super Bowl week I never attended any concert, missed curfew, or participated any of the ridiculous activities being reported. They are not only false, but hurtful, to me and my family. Although I wish could have contributed more to help my team win, I have to get ready for the next opportunity. Moving forward I will do what I have always done to work hard, and prepare for next season to be the best I can be on and off the field. Finally, I want to apologize to any offended by language reported immediately after the game during a very emotional time. It was out of character for me and my character, and heart with Gods' help is what got me to where I am today. I can't wait for the 2018 season to get here. I will be ready!

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady liked Butler's post on Instagram and commented, writing "Love you Malcolm. You are an incredible player and teammate and friend. Always!!!!!!"

Tom Brady on Malcolm Butler’s statement on Instagram pic.twitter.com/acNVX33mAf — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) February 6, 2018

Brady's response will likely add more fuel to the report that emerged in January, when ESPN's Seth Wickersham detailed in a lengthy story the tension that exists between Brady and Bill Belichick. It's worth noting a whole host of Patriots players and other players connected to the team also liked Butler's post.

Along with Brady, the post has been liked by Phillip Dorsett, Elandon Roberts, Harvey Langi, Cody Hollister, Vincent Valentine, Martellus Bennett, Marcus Cannon, Jacoby Brissett, Justin Coleman, LeGarrette Blount, Brandon Browner, Jamie Collins and Rob Ninkovich — Mark Daniels (@MarkDanielsPJ) February 6, 2018

If you can't already tell from his tone, Butler is scheduled to become a free agent this offseason. Based on the Patriots' reluctance to give him a big long-term contract a year ago and what transpired on Sunday, it seems unlikely that he'll return. From 2014-16, Butler's average salary was $510,000 per season and in 2017 he made roughly $3.9 million, which ranked 32nd among cornerbacks, according to Spotrac. Butler will turn 28 in March. It's his first real chance to land a lucrative long-term deal.

Nobody expected Butler's Patriots' career to end this way. It essentially began with his historic goal-line interception that preserved the Patriots' fourth championship under Belichick three season ago. It appears to be ending with a surprise benching in Super Bowl LII, a 41-33 loss to the Eagles during which the Patriots' defense probably could've used their starting cornerback.

Leading up to the game, Butler dealt with an illness and as a result, skipped Opening Night. But there never were any indications that he wouldn't play. During the national anthem, cameras showed him crying.

We’ve seen Malcolm Butler in tears in Super Bowls twice now pic.twitter.com/sBE9iP97j0 — Jerry Thornton (@jerrythornton1) February 5, 2018

And then he didn't take the field with starters. He logged zero defensive snaps during the game. After, Butler sounded off to ESPN's Mike Reiss and Adam Schefter.

"They gave up on me," Butler said. "F---. It is what it is."

"I don't know what it was," he added. "I guess I wasn't playing good or they didn't feel comfortable. I don't know. But I could have changed that game."

Meanwhile, Belichick and defensive coordinator Matt Patricia failed to give a specific reason for his benching. It went down as an unexplained coach's decision. Members of the defense were confused by the move. The Eagles were baffled too. Former Patriots cornerback Brandon Browner talked about a divided locker room. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that he was benched because of "a perfect storm" of factors, including what Rapoport described as a "minor violation of team rules."

"There are several factors that led Malcolm Butler, one of the team's top defensive players, to not be on the field for the Super Bowl," Rapoport said. "Among those: he showed up a day later than teammates because he was sick. Remember he was not at Opening Night, that was a factor. I'm also told that during practice this week, he really struggled, had a rough week of practice. Perhaps because of illness, but maybe because of ... other things. That was one thing they had to consider in putting Eric Rowe out there instead of him. I'm also told there were also disciplinary issues. There was a small or minor violation of team rules that happened earlier in the week. Then there's some attitudes, frustrations as well.

"All of this combined to put Malcolm Butler not on the field to win the Super Bowl but on the sideline watching."

Butler's statement refuted that report, but it did not explain why he was benched. Regardless of the reason, this appears to be the end of his Patriots career. Butler, whose best season came in 2016 when he racked up four picks and allowed a 78.2 passer rating in coverage (per Pro Football Focus), will hit free agency after what he called "a s----y season," a comment that was made prior to his benching. Butler will likely draw plenty of interest on the open market.

Now, we wait to see if Belichick opens up about his decision to bench Butler.