Philip Rivers may not have been able to deliver a win for the Colts in his first game in five years, but he sure delivered some inspiration. And after the Colts' heartbreaking 18-16 loss to the Seahawks, the 44-year-old quarterback spoke on a stunning and inspiring comeback.

Though Rivers didn't come back to inspire necessarily -- he came back to win -- he understands why that is one of the main takeaways.

"This isn't the motivation, but I think about my own boys, my own two sons, but certainly [that] high school team I'm coaching," Rivers said. "This isn't why I'm doing it. Again, this is ... I know it comes with it, and I know it is a story, and I know it is rare, and all those things. But I wasn't searching. I was enjoying myself down there, being coach in South Alabama. These kinds of things don't come up. Obviously this doesn't come up every day.

"Maybe it will inspire or teach not to run or be scared of what may or may not happen."

Rivers, who has been coaching his son Gunner at Fairhope St. Michael Catholic, hoped his players could take away that their coach wasn't afraid to try.

"There is doubt, and it's real," Rivers said. "The guaranteed safe bet is to go home, or to not go for it, and the other one is 'Shoot, let's see what happens.' I hope that in that sense that it can be a positive to some young boys, or young people, it doesn't have to be boys."

Rivers, who completed 18 of 27 passes for 120 yards, one touchdown and one interception, put the Colts in position to win with a couple of key completions to set up Blake Grupe's go-ahead 60-yard field goal with under a minute left. However, Seattle got a 56-yard Jason Myers field goal on the ensuing drive. Rivers' final desperation pass of the game was intercepted.

That's not how he'll go out, though. As he noted, he'll turn his focus to a crucial Week 16 game Monday night against the 49ers. At 8-6, Indianapolis is still right in the thick of the playoff race, currently one game out of the No. 7 seed in the AFC.