Seahawks vs. Colts live updates: Can Philip Rivers get the Colts back on track?

A pair of playoff hopefuls headed in opposite directions face off Sunday on a loaded slate on CBS

The Seattle Seahawks will look to win their fourth-straight game on Sunday when the Indianapolis Colts come to town. This is not a divisional matchup, or even a conference matchup for that matter. Yet, it is considered to be one of the games of the week. That's because of who the Colts will start at quarterback.

Daniel Jones unfortunately went down with a torn Achilles during last Sunday's loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, so the Colts turned to the quarterback that last led Indy to the playoffs: Philip Rivers. It doesn't matter that he's 44 years old and now a grandfather, or that he's been out of the game for nearly five years. Shane Steichen believes he's the best option for Indy to save its season and make the playoffs.

The Colts have now lost three straight games after starting the season 8-2. The play on both sides of the ball has dropped off, as Indy is averaging 12.6 points per game fewer over the last five games compared to the first eight games of the season. The Colts defense has also suffered some notable injuries, such as with defensive tackle DeForest Buckner, who hasn't played in over a month due to a neck injury, while trade deadline-addition cornerback Sauce Gardner suffered a calf injury two weeks ago. 

As for the Seahawks, this defense has been on fire. Seattle has allowed just nine total points over the past two games, and is on pace to lead the league in points per game differential (+12.4) for the first time in franchise history. This is not an easy first test for Rivers, as Mike Macdonald's defense ranks second in the NFL in points per game allowed (17.4), yards per play allowed (4.5) and third-down defense (33%).

Follow along in the live blog below, as we break down this matchup as it happens. 

Where to watch Colts vs. Seahawks live

  • Date: Sunday, Dec. 14 | Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
  • Location: Lumen Field -- Seattle, Washington 
  • TV: CBS | Stream: Paramount+
  • Follow: CBS Sports App
  • Odds: Seahawks -13.5, O/U 41.5 (via DraftKings)
Historical aspect of Rivers' return

Today, Rivers will become the fifth quarterback to start an NFL game at age 44 or older. He adds his name to a list that includes Tom Brady, Vinny Testaverde, Warren Moon and Steve DeBerg. 

Sunday marks 1,800 days since Rivers' last NFL game, according to CBS Sports Research. It's the longest layoff by a 40-year-old starting quarterback in NFL history. The previous record was DeBerg in 1998 (1,777 days). Rivers is older than Steichen and Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald, making it the sixth instance since 1950 where a starting quarterback was older than both head coaches in a game. In fact, Rivers is older than 13 NFL head coaches. 

 
Not an easy first test for Rivers

The Seahawks are a tough matchup for Philip Rivers right off the bat, as Seattle already matched its win total from last season at 10-3 and boasts a ferocious defense. This unit ranks second in the NFL in points per game allowed (17.4), yards per play allowed (4.5) and third-down defense (33%). Seattle has allowed just nine total points over the past two games, and leads the NFL with six non-offensive touchdowns.

Unfortunately for the Colts, the Week 15 matchup against Seattle isn't the only tough game remaining on the schedule. Indy actually has the toughest remaining schedule in the NFL (.692 opponent win percentage). Three of the Colts' final four opponents rank top seven in the NFL in pressures. 

 
Seahawks inactives

 
Colts inactives

 
Believe it or not, Philip Rivers is back

 
