Show me the money: The next seven NFL players to get paid big bucks, including Rams' Puka Nacua

It has felt like the summer of extensions, hasn't it? Super Bowl champion Jaxon Smith-Njigba became the highest-paid wide receiver in NFL history with a new deal that averages $42.15 million per season, while Will Anderson Jr. is set to make a whopping $50 million per year rushing the passer down in Houston. Drake London of the Atlanta Falcons signed a massive $141 million extension that places him in the top three of highest-paid wide receivers, and there's Darnell Wright of the Chicago Bears, who is your new highest-paid right tackle of all time.

NFL fans may be ready to turn their attention to actual football now that the calendar has flipped to August, but we are not done with contract extensions just yet. Front offices around the NFL are working feverishly to give their star players the long-term security they are after, and there are multiple position markets that could be reset in the coming days.

Below, we will break down seven players who could cash in in the very near future. These are the guys that are next in line for the big bucks.

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WR Puka Nacua

The former fifth-round pick out of BYU has established himself as one of the best wide receivers in the NFL. Puka Nacua led the NFL in receptions (129), receiving yards per game (107.2) and yards per route run (3.71) last season. He actually boasts the highest receiving yards per game total (95.3) in NFL history.

Back in March, I pointed out there was an "extension race" between the Seattle Seahawks and the Los Angeles Rams with their star wideouts, and the Seahawks beat their rivals to the punch with JSN's record-breaking deal. You have to wonder how much tougher that made life for Les Snead and Co.

Nacua is set to make $5,767,000 on the final year of his rookie deal, which is a ridiculous bargain. When he does sign his extension, it will be worth more than the $42.15 million AAV Smith-Njigba secured.

Highest-paid player at position: Jaxon Smith-Njigba ($42.15 million)

RB Jahmyr Gibbs

We saw a similar "extension race" between the Detroit Lions and Falcons this offseason, and Atlanta won said race by agreeing to a three-year extension with Bijan Robinson that carries a maximum of $75 million. The deal reportedly includes $51 million in guaranteed money, which is the highest total for a running back on a second deal. Robinson had been "holding in" at training camp as he awaited this contract, and so is Jahmyr Gibbs in Detroit.

Lions head coach Dan Campbell said Robinson's extension "is certainly not gonna hurt" Gibbs' situation, but I disagree. The running back market was just reset by about $2 million per year, and by much more when it comes to guaranteed money. The price to extend Gibbs just went up.

There's motivation to get a deal done and get Gibbs back on the practice field. He's one of the best running backs in the NFL and a pillar of the Lions' offense. No player has scored more touchdowns in their first three seasons in NFL history (49). How long could this hold-in last? Is Gibbs going to show signs of rust by the regular season?

Highest-paid player at position: Bijan Robinson ($22.5 million)

CB Devon Witherspoon

I was confident that Devon Witherspoon was going to reset the cornerback market in July, and then boom, Denzel Ward comes out of nowhere with a two-year, $62.2 million extension.

The former No. 5 overall pick out of Illinois is just the third defensive back in the last 40 years to be selected to the Pro Bowl in each of their first three seasons, joining Charles Woodson and Patrick Peterson. Pro Bowls aren't the ultimate indicator of success, but it's not hard to see that Witherspoon is a stud. What really stands out about him is that he's just as competitive and effective in blitzing the quarterback and serving in run support as he is in covering wide receivers downfield. An absolute menace for this new-look "Legion of Boom" who deserves to reset the corner market.

Highest-paid player at position: Denzel Ward ($31.1 million)

CB Christian Gonzalez

Christian Gonzalez is another cornerback who should reset the market. After playing just four games in his rookie season, he bounced back to record double-digit passes defensed in each of the last two seasons, and was the New England Patriots' lockdown corner on the way to Super Bowl LX. Despite the blowout loss, Gonzalez recorded four tackles, a game-high three passes defended and made some big plays that stopped the game from getting even uglier. With his size and length, Gonzalez is going to be a premier player for years to come.

Highest-paid player at position: Denzel Ward ($31.1 million)

QB Lamar Jackson

Baltimore Ravens star quarterback Lamar Jackson is lower on this list because it remains to be seen if his big pay day is coming this week, or next year. Especially after Patrick Mahomes became the NFL's first half-a-billion dollar player. It was thought an extension could be coming earlier this offseason, but the Ravens instead restructured his contract to create a large chunk of cap space. Jackson is under roster control for two more years, but should reset the quarterback market at some point.

The two-time NFL MVP is the most electric dual-threat quarterback of all time, and owns the second-best TD-INT ratio (3.3) in NFL history behind Aaron Rodgers. However, Jackson is still seeking that first Super Bowl appearance, and needs to remain healthy if Baltimore is going to reach its ceiling.

Highest-paid player at position: Patrick Mahomes ($64 million)

RB Jonathan Taylor

Jonathan Taylor of the Indianapolis Colts is set to enter the final year of his contract, but he's not holding in like Gibbs. The veteran is hopeful a deal can get done, but he's not forcing the issue like he did back in 2023.

Taylor is a certified star, and recorded the most rushing touchdowns (18) and third-most rushing yards (1,585) in the NFL last season. I think people forget just how good he was during Indy's 8-2 start, as Taylor led the league with 113.9 rushing yards per game and 15 touchdowns during that stretch! The Colts handed out big contracts to quarterback Daniel Jones and wide receiver Alec Pierce this offseason, so we'll see if they do the same with Taylor. With him being three years older than Robinson and Gibbs, I'm not sure Taylor resets the running back market. He's due for some new money, though.

Highest-paid player at position: Bijan Robinson ($22.5 million)

LG Peter Skoronski

The Tennessee Titans are certainly not known for their offensive line play, but they do have a left guard in Peter Skoronski. The former No. 11 overall pick out of Northwestern registered the second-best pass-blocking grade (84.5) among all guards over at PFF last season, and is now eligible for an extension.

I don't see Skoronski resetting the offensive guard market at north of $24 million per year, but an "NFC executive" told ESPN that he's going to get paid more than people expect. Tennessee extended star defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons with a record-breaking deal earlier this offseason. Up next could be Skoronski.

Highest-paid player at position: Matthew Bergeron and Tyler Smith ($24 million)