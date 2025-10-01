There's always surprises in the NFL, but not when it comes to the league's last two remaining teams through four weeks of play: the perennially contending Buffalo Bills (4-0) and the Super Bowl LIX champion Philadelphia Eagles (4-0).

Now that only two undefeated teams remain, we're on perfection watch. The last team to go undefeated in the regular season was the 2007 New England Patriots (16-0), but the only team to finish a perfect season was the 1972 Miami Dolphins. Can 2024 league MVP quarterback Josh Allen lead his Bills to a spotless record? If not, when will Buffalo fall? Will Super Bowl LIX MVP quarterback Jalen Hurts be able to help lead the Eagles to an immaculate 2025 season to follow their championship run in 2024?

Here's a closer look at when both squads could fall this season.

Bills

Predicted first loss: at Pittsburgh Steelers, Week 13

Next chance at loss: vs. Philadelphia Eagles, Week 17

The Buffalo Bills are perhaps playing the best brand of football in the NFL this season. They're second in the NFL in scoring offense (33.3 points per game) and total offense (404.0 total yards per game). Buffalo leads the NFL in rushing offenses (163.5 rushing yards per game), time of possession per game (34:04) and turnovers per game (0.3). The Bills defense, which entered with some questions about both the pass rush and the secondary in 2025 are allowing 125.8 passing yards per game this season, the fewest in NFL.

The backfield combination of Allen, one of two quarterbacks along with Lamar Jackson with at least 10 total touchdowns this season, and running back James Cook, the NFL's leader in rushing touchdowns (five) who ranks second in rushing yards (401), is lethal.

However, they could meet their match in Week 13 at the Pittsburgh Steelers, the current AFC North division leaders with a 3-1 record. The Steelers have All-Pros at both edge rusher (T.J. Watt) and defensive tackle (Cam Heyward), which could make life somewhat more difficult for Allen. Plus, if there's anyone who can end the Bills' streak of 26 games in a row without losing the turnover battle, including the postseason, it's Pittsburgh quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Rodgers is the league's all-time leader in touchdown to interception ratio (4.29, 511 passing touchdowns to 119 interceptions), and he's having a vintage season in 2025 just months prior to turning 42-years-old on Dec. 2.

Aaron Rodgers NFL Ranks, 2025 Season

NFL Rank Completion Pct 68.5% 11th Pass TD 8 T-3rd Passer Rating 102.6 9th

That could be a lethal combination for the Bills' undefeated season. If Buffalo survives a Sunday afternoon in Pittsburgh, their next shot at a defeat wouldn't come until the penultimate week of the season against the aforementioned defending Super Bowl champion Eagles. Yes, they do play the Chiefs in Week 9, but Allen's Bills have won four consecutive regular season games against Kansas City dating back to 2021. It's the playoffs that are the problem for Buffalo when it comes to KC.

Eagles

Predicted first loss: at Green Bay Packers, Week 10

Next chance at loss: vs. Detroit Lions, Week 11



The Eagles are a historic 20-1 in their last 21 games, including the postseason. That puts Philadelphia in the rarefied air of being just one of six teams to go 20-1 or better in a 21-game span in the last 40 seasons, per CBS Sports Research. All of those prior five teams were led by all-time great quarterbacks: Patrick Mahomes, Aaron Rodgers, Peyton Manning, Tom Brady and Joe Montana.

Teams to go 20-1 or better in a six-game span, last 40 seasons

Kansas City Chiefs (2019-2020 and 2023-2024)

Green Bay Packers (2010-2011)

Indianapolis Colts (2008-2009)

New England Patriots (2003-2004 and 2006-2007)

San Francisco 49ers (1989-1990)

However, the Eagles' Hurts-led attack under new offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo is riding the struggle bus in 2025, despite the team's 4-0 start. Philadelphia ranks as a bottom five NFL team in total yards per game (251.5, 30th), yards per carry (3.5, 29th) and yards per play (4.2, 30th) this season. Their offensive ineptitude combined with the unblemished 4-0 record haven't gone together all too frequently across NFL history.

Eagles Offense This Season

Fewest passing yards per game (138.0) in a 4-0 start since the 2004 Atlanta Falcons

Fewest total yards per game (251.5) in a 4-0 start since the 1941 New York Giants

Fewest yards per play (4.17) in a 4-0 start in the Super Bowl era (since 1966)

Second 4-0 team outgained in total yards each game since 1940, along with the 2012 Arizona Cardinals

That's why Philadelphia is the sixth team in NFL history to start 4-0 with each win by one possession, 1-7 games. Playing all these close games will come back to bite them soon. Facing a red hot quarterback in Jordan Love and a Green Bay Packers defense that shut down the Detroit Lions and Washington Commanders when facing each one at Lambeau Field could very easily spell doom for the Eagles.

Should the Eagles somehow escape Green Bay with a victory, they'll have their hands full with the Detroit Lions and their No. 1 scoring offense (34.3 points per game) in Week 11 back at Lincoln Financial Field. Philadelphia will come out of those two matchups against NFC North powers with at least one loss.