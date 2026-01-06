As the Las Vegas Raiders begin their offseason, the questions surrounding Maxx Crosby's future with the organization will only grow louder. During his press conference to put a cap on the 2025 season, general manager John Spytek addressed the Crosby situation but didn't give any guarantees that the star pass rusher would be back in 2026.

As the Raiders were pursuing the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, they decided to shut down Crosby for the final two games of the season, citing a nagging knee injury. That didn't sit well with Crosby, who said he didn't "give a s--- about the pick."

That led to speculation about an irreparable rift between Crosby and the team. Asked whether he considers Crosby to be "untradeable," Spytek sidestepped the question while emphasizing what the two-time All-Pro means to the franchise.

"I have a lot of respect for Maxx and how much he loves to play the game," Spytek said. "I've had the opportunity over the last several weeks to spend a lot of time with Maxx. I think it's been well-documented that he didn't love the idea of not playing football. I think you always want that from your best players. In fact, I think that's why they're your best players.

"I love Maxx. He embodies what a Raider is. I've been pretty up front about that from the day that I sat up here almost a year ago. I continue to believe that."

Back in March, Crosby signed a three-year contract worth $106.5 million, indicating his desire to remain with Las Vegas. However, a lot has changed over the course of 10 months.

The first year of the Pete Carroll era was so disastrous that he was fired on Monday, and the team forced Crosby to sit out in spite of his objections. The Raiders are now poised for a serious rebuild. They possess the No. 1 overall pick and are in the early stages of a coaching search.

Despite battling through injury for much of the season, Crosby still managed to put up 10 sacks and 28 tackles for loss. In his seven seasons with the Raiders, Crosby has piled up 69.5 sacks and 133 tackles for loss. If Las Vegas does want to part ways with him, more than a few teams would benefit from acquiring Crosby's services.