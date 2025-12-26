The Las Vegas Raiders plan to hold out defensive end Maxx Crosby for their Sunday game against the New York Giants, according to multiple reports. NFL Network is reporting that Crosby was informed by the team that he will not play Sunday due to the knee injury he has been dealing with "since October." Additionally, Fox is reporting that the Raiders want to shut Crosby down for the final two games of the season -- a move Crosby "vehemently" disagrees with -- and the star pass rusher left the team's facilities in response.

At 2-13, the Raiders and Giants are both in contention for the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft and their Week 17 meeting will have major implications on which team picks first in April. The Raiders are 1.5-point home underdogs against the Giants, per DraftKings Sportsbook.

Crosby was asked about the possibility of the Raiders landing the No. 1 pick earlier this week and was blunt with his feelings on the subject.

"I don't give a s--- about the pick to be honest," Crosby told reporters Tuesday. "I don't play for that. That's not my job. My job is to be the best defensive end in the world and that's what I'm focused on every day, and being a great leader and being an influence -- being that guy on a consistent basis for my team. That's [the NFL Draft] their job, the front office, the coaches, they do that. But that's got nothing to do with me."

The 28-year-old Crosby, one of the NFL's top pass rushers, has long been thought of as a top trade candidate, especially for a Las Vegas team that seems headed toward a long rebuild period. The Dallas Cowboys reportedly showed significant interest in Crosby before the 2025 trade deadline, though no deal materialized.

Crosby, who has been vocal about his desire to stay with the Raiders, signed a three-year contract extension worth $106.5 million in March. At the time, it made him the highest-paid non-quarterback in the NFL.

A fourth-round pick of the Raiders in the 2019 NFL Draft, Crosby has two second-team All-Pro honors and five Pro Bowl appearances during his time with the Raiders. He led the NFL in tackles for loss from 2022-23 and has reached double-digit sacks in three of the last four seasons. In 15 games this season, Crosby has 73 tackles, 28 tackles for loss and 10 sacks.