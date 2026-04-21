Rod Martin, the former Raiders All-Pro linebacker and Super Bowl record-holder, has died, the team announced on Monday. He was 72 years old.

A 12th-round pick in the 1977 NFL Draft, Martin overcame humble beginnings in the NFL to become a two-time Pro Bowler, one-time All-Pro, and a two-time Super Bowl champion during a 12-year career that was played entirely with the Raiders.

Martin was part of a star-studded Raiders defense that also featured Hall of Famers Howie Long, Ted Hendricks, Mike Haynes, 1980 Defensive Player of the Year Lester Hayes and two-time All-Pro Lyle Alzado.

Martin etched his name in NFL history during the Raiders' 27-10 win over the Eagles in Super Bowl XV. During the game, he intercepted Eagles quarterback Ron Jaworski three times, setting a single-game Super Bowl record. Martin's performance that day helped the Raiders become the first wild-card team to win the Super Bowl.

In 1983, Martin had a sack and a fumble recovery during the Raiders' 38-9 rout of defending champion Washington in Super Bowl XVIII. That season was the first of consecutive Pro Bowl campaigns for Martin, who was tabbed as an All-Pro in 1984 after recording a career-high 11 sacks.

A versatile player, Martin filled the stat sheet with 56.5 career sacks, 14 interceptions, 10 forced fumbles, 10 fumble recoveries and six defensive touchdowns. From 1982-84, Martin recorded nine interceptions and returned four of those picks for scores.

"A beloved member of the Raiders Family and a favorite of Raiders fans everywhere," the Raiders wrote in a statement. "The deepest condolences of the entire Raider Nation are with Rod's family at this time."