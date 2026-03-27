After one year away from the NFL, Odell Beckham Jr. is looking to make a comeback in 2026. The former Pro Bowl receiver, who spent last season as a free agent, made his unofficial return to football last weekend during the Fanatics Flag Football Classic.

During the event, Beckham made one of the most impressive catches by any player with a one-handed snag that came in the back of the end zone on a play where he was double-covered.

After seeing the catch, former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III wrote on social media that Beckham "should still be on an NFL Roster."

If the flag football event proved one thing, it's that Beckham can still make circus catches and that could help him get a job with an NFL team this year, and a job is definitely something he's aiming to get.

Beckham has made it clear that he wants to get back in the NFL.

"Looking forward to hopefully getting an opportunity to play this year and this is kind of just the starting point," Beckham said in an interview with Kay Adams.

Beckham hasn't played in the NFL since December 2024, when he caught one pass in a game for the Dolphins. Overall, he caught just nine passes for 55 yards in nine games with Miami during the 2024 season. He didn't play last year, but he was suspended for six games in 2025. However, he served the suspension as a free agent, so if he signs with a new team this year, the suspension is over, and he won't have to miss any games.

Now that we know he definitely wants to return, let's check out a few possible landing spots for the 33-year-old receiver.

New York Giants

Beckham's career started in New York when the Giants made him the 12th overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft. Not only was Beckham voted the NFL's offensive rookie of the year in 2014, but he also made one of the most iconic catches in NFL history with his one-hander against the Cowboys. He also totaled more than 1,000 yards receiving in four of his five seasons with the team.

Of course, the Giants wouldn't be getting that version of Beckham. They'd get a guy who's on the back end of his career, but the move would still make sense. The Giants need some receiving depth behind Malik Nabers, and although they added Darnell Mooney and Calvin Austin in free agency, there's still room for Beckham on the roster. And let's not forget, Nabers has already been trying to recruit Beckham to the Big Apple.

"Let's play together," Nabers wrote on Beckham's Instagram page.

Also, new Giants coach John Harbaugh is extremely familiar with Beckham after coaching him in Baltimore in 2023, a season where the receiver caught 35 passes for 565 yards and three touchdowns.

If Beckham went to New York, that would give him the chance to play with Jaxson Dart and he seems to be a fan of that idea.

"That sounds great," Beckham said. "If that opportunity presents itself, I would love to do that, be excited about that. He's a good dude. He's young, he likes to dance, I like all that. So he looks like he likes to have fun."

After spending five years in New York, Beckham seems open to spending one more.

Los Angeles Rams

The Rams already have Puka Nacua and Davante Adams at the top of the depth chart, but at 33 years old, Beckham would probably be more than comfortable stepping in as the Rams' No. 3 receiver. The biggest advantage for Beckham in L.A. is that he already knows Sean McVay's offense. The receiver signed with the Rams in November 2021 and he ended up playing a vital part of their Super Bowl-winning season. In the NFC title game against the 49ers, Beckham caught nine passes for 113 yards. In the Super Bowl against the Bengals, Beckham caught two passes for 52 yards and a touchdown in the FIRST HALF before tearing his ACL in the second quarter.

Even if Beckham lost a step since his last stint with the Rams, McVay would almost certainly utilize the receiver in his offense. Nacua has also been hit with a lawsuit, so the Rams will need to be ready if that leads to a situation where he has to miss any time.

Kansas City Chiefs

If Andy Reid wants to add a veteran receiver to his roster, this would be his chance to do it. The team could look to reunite with Tyreek Hill, but if Reid doesn't want to go that route, then the Chiefs should definitely look at Beckham.

The Chiefs already have Rashee Rice, Xavier Worthy and Tyquan Thornton, but all three of those guys come with some major question marks. Thornton only caught 19 passes last season and Worthy had a frustrating year with just 42 catches. As for Rice, he was accused of domestic violence in a lawsuit that was filed in February, and there's certainly a chance that could lead to some sort of punishment from the NFL.

Basically, the Chiefs could use some help at receiver and Patrick Mahomes would probably be thrilled to add some veteran depth at the position.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Back in August, Beckham said that he had conversations with Aaron Rodgers about playing for the Steelers. If Rodgers ends up returning, then this move could have some legs.

"I love him, we've had conversations," Beckham said of playing with Rodgers.

Beckham also added that he thought the Steelers were going to draft him with the 15th overall pick in 2014 before the Giants swooped in at 12th overall.

"I was actually supposed to be drafted to the Steelers," Beckham said. "That was the meeting that I had that I was like, 'I think I'm going to the Steelers.' And the Giants ended up taking me at No. 12."

Due to Beckham's age, being a No. 3 receiver probably makes the most sense and that's exactly what he would be in Pittsburgh. The Steelers already have DK Metcalf and they just pulled off a trade for Michael Pittman, so this is a situation where opposing defenses would be worrying about those two guys, which could potentially open the door for Beckham to have a solid season if he were to sign with the Steelers.

Atlanta Falcons

The Falcons have Drake London at the top of their receiving depth chart, but things get kind of murky after that. The Falcons did add Jahan Dotson and Olamide Zaccheaus, but this is a team that should probably add some more receiving help if they can get their hands on it and that's where Beckham would come in.

There are multiple reasons why this move makes sense. For one, this would reunite Beckham with Kevin Stefanski. Beckham played in Stefanski's offense during their two and a half seasons together with the Browns, but that stint came to an end after Odell's dad made a video highlighting a bunch of missed reads Baker Mayfield. Despite the drama, Beckham did catch 114 passes for 1,586 yards and seven touchdowns during his 29 games played in Stefanski's offense. Not only is Beckham familiar with Stefanski, but he's also already caught passes from Tua Tagovailoa in his career.

As a No. 2, or more likely, No. 3 receiver, Beckham might not put up huge numbers, but he could offer some veteran leadership.

The Falcons a loaded offense with Bijan Robinson, Kyle Pitts and London, so Beckham would likely be an afterthought to opposing defenses, which could pave the way for him to have a solid year in Atlanta if he were to sign there.