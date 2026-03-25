A woman in California has filed for a temporary restraining order against Puka Nacua over allegations that he bit her, though a judge declined to grant the order pending further review. The woman also claims the Rams receiver made an antisemitic remark while the two were hanging out on Dec. 31, 2025.

Nacua's attorney, Levi McCathern, vehemently denied the allegations in a statement to TMZ.

"Puka denies these allegations in the strongest possible terms," McCathern said. "We will be filing a defamation lawsuit and pursuing all available legal remedies in response to these false and damaging statements."

According to the complaint, which was obtained by TMZ, the woman was hanging out with Nacua and a group of friends on New Year's Eve. The group was at dinner early in the night when Nacua allegedly said, "F--- the Jews."

McCathern said that simply didn't happen: "A completely sober witness has stated unequivocally that Puka never made the comments."

At some point later in the night, Nacua allegedly bit the woman in the shoulder, which came after he had allegedly just bitten another woman's thumb. McCathern did not dispute that a bite allegedly occurred, but he did downplay the incident, saying it was just "horseplay."

The woman's complaint states it was actually a painful bite that came "with such massive force to leave a complete circular impression of all of his teeth as marks on her skin," according to the New York Post.

McCathern claims the two accusations are just a money grab by the alleged victim.

"Our office was contacted with demands of millions of dollars in exchange for not publicizing these allegations," McCathern said. "This is not a legitimate claim -- it is blackmail."

The two parties held a mediation conference in early March, but nothing was resolved. McCathern has a theory on why the woman decided to make the allegations now.

"The timing of the claimant's recent legal action -- nearly three months after the alleged incident and just days after [Jaxon Smith-Njigba's] record-breaking contract as a wide receiver -- further underscores the complete lack of credibility behind these accusations."

Smith-Njigba just signed a four-year, $168 million deal this week, the largest contract ever for an NFL receiver. Nacua, who is still playing on a rookie deal that expires after the 2026 season, will likely top Smith-Njigba's number at some point in the near future.

This is not the first time Nacua has been accused of possible antisemitic actions. In December, he said he would perform a touchdown dance that was later identified as having antisemitic origins, though it's unclear whether he was aware of that at the time. Nacua later apologized.

A hearing in the case is scheduled for April 14 after the court said it "needs more information at a properly noticed hearing" before issuing any orders.