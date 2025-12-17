Puka Nacua took aim at NFL officials Tuesday, calling them "the worst" while on a live stream with popular Internet streamers Adin Ross and N3on.

"The refs are the worst, [because] just some of the rules aren't ... These guys are lawyers; they want to be on TV too, bruh," the Los Angeles Rams star wide received said. "You don't think he's texting his friends in the group chat like, 'Yo! You guys just saw me 'Sunday Night Football.'' Like, 'That wasn't [pass interference] but I called it.' These guys are normal human beings too, bruh."

Ross has more than seven million subscribers on Twitch and nearly two million on Kick, a more recent streaming service and the one hosting the stream Nacua was on.

The NFL has a history of fining players for criticizing officials. In 2023, the league fined Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid $100,000 and quarterback Patrick Mahomes $50,000 for their criticism following a loss to the Buffalo Bills. More recently, the NFL fined Will Anderson Jr. and Joe Mixon $25,000 for criticizing the officiating in a Houston Texans playoff loss to the Chiefs last year. Both players, however, successfully appealed the fines.