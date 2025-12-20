After blowing a 16-point fourth quarter lead on Thursday night to the Seahawks, Rams coach Sean McVay decided to make an in-season change to his staff for the first time ever. McVay fired special teams coordinator Chase Blackburn, according to ESPN.

Blackburn's special teams unit has been one of the few weaknesses for the Rams this season, and a punt return touchdown early in the fourth quarter served as the spark for Seattle's comeback win in overtime.

The Rams also missed a field goal later in the fourth, a continuation of a rough kicking season in L.A. where they rank 31st in the league with a 75% make percentage on field goal attempts.

Blackburn was in his third season as the special teams coordinator in L.A. after spending time as an assistant with the Panthers and Titans to begin his coaching career.

McVay has been fiercely loyal to his assistants in his nine years as the Rams' coach, but in a season where the Rams appear to have a team capable of winning a championship, he decided the special teams situation was untenable and needed an immediate change.

The Rams are 11-4, but the loss to Seattle dropped them a game behind the Seahawks for the division lead and the all-important No. 1 seed in the NFC that gets the lone bye from the Wild Card round. It's not clear who will take over the special teams unit for the remainder of the season and the playoffs, but the Rams will hope to clean up that operation to avoid losing ground to opponents in the third phase of the game.