Los Angeles Rams rookie pass rusher Jared Verse has declared himself as an enemy of the Philadelphia Eagles. Verse told The Los Angeles Times this week ahead of their divisional-round showdown, "I hate Eagles fans," and said they were "so annoying." In fact, Verse said he hates them so much that he can't even stand their colors.

Instead of backtracking on his comments, the frontrunner for NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year leaned into them Sunday. Verse was seen talking some trash to Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter before the game, and even blew kisses to Eagles fans as he exited the field prior to kickoff.

The Eagles wanted to make sure all of their fans saw Verse's comments, so they actually put them up on the big board of Lincoln Financial Field for everyone to see.

When the game actually started, Verse certainly backed up his words. He racked up two sacks in the first half, celebrating with "two thumbs down" to the fans on multiple occasions.

Check out how Verse destroyed Mekhi Becton on his way to Jalen Hurts on this sack!

Verse became the first rookie to record two sacks in a postseason game since Nick Bosa of the San Francisco 49ers in the 2018 divisional round. He headlines a young defensive front that is historically good. According to the Rams, they became the first team in NFL history to have four rookies (Braden Fiske, Verse, Omar Speights and Jaylen McCollough) record at least 1.0 sack in a postseason game since sacks became an official stat in 1982. The Rams have also tied the 1984 49ers for the most sacks by any team in a two-game span within a single postseason with 15, according to CBS Sports Research.