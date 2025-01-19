PHILADELPHIA -- Jared Verse doubled down on his comments from earlier this week in regards to Philadelphia Eagles fans, exchanging some words prior to Sunday's game with one of the key players on the Eagles defense.

Verse waked past some Eagles fans and just did a wave as Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter embraced him. The two exchanged some words before Verse waled away saying "I'll take that 77 for next round." The "77" Verse appeared to be implying was the $77,000 bonus players get for winning in the divisional round (making a conference championship game appearance).

Verse attended Central Columbia High School in Berwick, Pennsylvania -- about two hours from Philadelphia. That territory isn't exactly Eagles territory, really a no-mans land for NFL fandom.

"I hate Eagles fans," Verse told The LA Times this week. "They're so annoying. I hate Eagles fans...When I see that green and white I hate it," Verse said. "I actually get upset. Like I actually genuinely get hot."

Verse's comments went around the Eagles locker room on Friday, with Saquon Barkley being one of the players responding to his words.

"Probably not the smartest thing to say when you're coming to Philadelphia," Barkley said with a smile this week. "I've been on the other side (when he played for the New York Giants), and even if I felt some type of way, I probably wouldn't give them any extra fuel.

"Pretty sure Philly fans have seen that comment, and it was only going to be loud and rocking and this is only going to add to it."