For the third week in a row, the NFL takes us across the pond to London. This go around, it'll be the Los Angeles Rams and Jacksonville Jaguars squaring off as the action moves from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (the site of the first two London games) over to Wembley Stadium.

For the Jags, playing in London is old hat, and this game will mark the 11th time they've played at Wembley Stadium in the franchise's history. In those prior instances, Jacksonville has gone 5-5 at the facility, but the team is 7-6 all time in international games. Meanwhile, the Rams are 2-2 in their four international regular-season games.

Both clubs come into Week 7 with a 4-2 record and fighting for first place in their respective divisions. For the Rams, they are looking to win their second game in a row after taking down the Ravens, but will have to do so without star wideout Puka Nacua, who is sidelined due to an ankle injury. As for the Jaguars, they are looking to bounce back from an upset loss at home to the Seattle Seahawks.

Before we jump further into this matchup, let's make sure you have all the information you need to check out this international contest.

Where to watch Rams vs. Jaguars live

Date: Sunday, Oct. 19 | Time: 9:30 a.m. ET

Sunday, Oct. 19 | 9:30 a.m. ET Location: Wembley Stadium (London)

TV : NFL Network | Stream : Fubo

Odds: Rams -3, O/U 44.5 (odds via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Key questions

Who will step up in Puka Nacua's absence? Nacua suffered an ankle injury in last week's win over the Ravens and has since been ruled out for Sunday's matchup. Naturally, this is a massive blow to Los Angeles' offense as Nacua's 54 receptions led the NFL while his 616 yards receiving were the second most. Davante Adams will ascend as the No. 1 option for Matthew Stafford, and the veteran is currently averaging 15.2 yards per reception (career high) coming into Week 7. Beyond Adams, receivers Jordan Whittington and Tutu Atwell could see a bump in targets, along with running back Kyren Williams and tight end Tyler Higbee.

Will Los Angeles' unusual travel plans hinder its performance? The most common practice for teams taking part in these international games has been for them to arrive earlier in the week to get acclimated to the time change. However, the Rams are taking a different approach

Has Brian Thomas Jr. turned a corner? It was a quiet start for the Jaguars promising second-year receiver, catching just 12 passes for 164 yards through the first month. However, Thomas Jr. has started to look like his old self. In his last two games, he has either matched or exceeded that prior production, posting 12 catches for 170 yards to go along with a receiving touchdown. If this is a sign that the 2024 first-round pick is coming into form, it'll make Jacksonville's offense that much more challenging for the Rams secondary.

Will the dam break on the Jacksonville offensive line? Trevor Lawrence was sacked seven times during last week's loss to the Seahawks, which was a season high. Lawrence had been sacked a total of six times combined before Week 6. If leaks are starting to drip along the Jaguars offensive line, the offense could be in for a rude awakening against the Rams front. Los Angeles boasts a pass-rushing duo of Byron Young and Jared Verse that can wreck games at a moment's notice. Young has 7.5 sacks (second-most in the NFL) on the year, while Verse has 31 pressures (third-most).

X factor

Matthew Stafford LAR • QB • #9 CMP% 66.5 YDs 1684 TD 12 INT 2 YD/Att 8.06 View Profile

Matthew Stafford has been dialed in through the early portion of the season and enters Week 7 as the league leader in passing yards per game (280.7). In the last three games in particular, Stafford has kept the football out of harm's way with zero interceptions over that stretch, while tossing seven touchdowns to go along with a 315.0 passing yards per game average. Jacksonville is allowing 256.3 passing yards per game this season (bottom five in the NFL), so Stafford should continue to have success through the air, even without Nacua in the fold.

However, where he may run into trouble is in the turnover department. The Jags lead the NFL with 14 takeaways this season, which includes 10 interceptions. So, this is a strength vs. strength matchup, and whoever wins the turnover battle will most likely win the game.

Rams vs. Jaguars prediction, pick

While the travel quirk and the absence of Nacua scare me a bit, I still think this is a game Los Angeles should pull out. I have my questions about Lawrence, and if the offensive line is in the midst of a slump, Jared Verse and Co. could completely stifle the offense. Meanwhile, the Rams offense has enough playmakers to get by for a game without Nacua, albeit with him being arguably the best receiver in the NFL. While Nacua's absence is the most notable, don't sleep on Jacksonville being without Devin Lloyd. The linebacker leads the NFL with five takeaways this year, which slows one of the key strengths of the Jaguars defense.

Prediction: Rams 24, Jaguars 20 | Rams -3, Under 44.5