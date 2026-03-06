With NFL free agency contract negotiation window opening March 9 at noon ET, CBS Sports is providing a position-by-position look at the free agent landscape. Pass rushers make the world go 'round on defense. If you can disrupt the opposing team's quarterback, it automatically elevates your defense, not only strengthening its ability to wreak havoc but also its ability to cover up for weaknesses elsewhere. A good pass rusher makes life easier on everyone else on the defense, and lucky for several teams, there are plenty of good pass rushers available this offseason.

Top five free agent EDGEs

1. Trey Hendrickson

2025 team: Bengals

2025 stats: 4.0 sacks, 16 tackles, 11% pressure rate; PFF's No. 11 EDGE (6th in pass rush)

Age: 31



There are four edge defenders in the top 11 of Pete Prisco's top 100 free agents, and Trey Hendrickson comes in at No. 2 overall. The 2024 sack leader with 17.5, Hendrickson played in just nine games in 2025 and tallied just four sacks. His pressure numbers fell sharply, but PFF still liked his work in that area. Age, injury history and limited rush defense support will be factors, but Hendrickson at should cash in in a major way. He's a technician with burst and bend.

2. Odafe Oweh

2025 teams: Ravens, Chargers

2025 stats: 7.5 sacks, 38 tackles, 17.5% pressure rate; PFF's No. 26 EDGE (15th in pass rush, 54th in run defense)

Age: 27

Odafe Oweh had zero sacks in five games with the Ravens in 2025. Then he got traded to the Chargers and had 7.5 sacks in 12 games in addition to three sacks and two forced fumbles in the playoff loss to the Patriots. Oweh is a superb athlete for his position -- he ran a 4.36 40-yard dash in 2021 -- and one year after a 10-sack season with subpar pressure rates, his pressure rates actually exceeded his sack production in 2025. Despite his relatively slender build, he's a solid run defender, too. His upward trajectory could make him the highest-paid EDGE in this class.

3. Jaelan Phillips

2025 teams: Dolphins, Eagles

2025 stats: 5 sacks, 53 tackles, 18.8% pressure rate, PFF's No. 31 EDGE (22nd in pass rush, 70th in run defense)

Age: 26

Jaelan Phillips' pressure numbers well outpaced his sack numbers. His 73 pressures tied for ninth in the NFL, and his 18.8% pressure rate was fifth (min. 200 pass rush snaps). Long story short, he was excellent. Phillips' free agency will be an interesting case study, as his medicals may give some teams pause. He tore his Achilles in 2023 and tore his ACL in 2024. A return to full health in 2025 showed he still has plenty of juice, though, and he and Oweh are in line for big-time money.

4. Boye Mafe

2025 team: Seahwks

2025 stats: 2 sacks, 31 tackles, 12.7% pressure rate, PFF's No. 47 EDGE (43rd in pass rush, 26th in run defense)

Age: 27

An important part of the Seahawks' tremendous defense, Boye Mafe saw his sack totals dip from nine in 2023 to six in 2024 to just two in 2025, but his pressure rate actually remained somewhat consistent over all three years. In fact, his 19% pass rush win rate was eighth among all edge defenders. The former second-round pick played his fewest snaps since his rookie year with Seattle using a deep pass-rush rotation, but he could see his role increase should he land elsewhere.

5. Jadeveon Clowney

2025 team: Cowboys

2025 stats: 8.5 sacks, 41 tackles, 19.1% pressure rate, PFF's No. 16 EDGE (16th in pass rush, 28th in run defense)

Age: 33

The 2014 No. 1 overall pick, Jadeveon Clowney just keeps producing high-quality edge defense against both the run and the pass. He has bounced all over the league -- seven teams since 2018. Clowney has the size and physicality to hold up against the run. He recorded a tackle on 21.6% of his snaps against the run, the sixth-highest rate of any defensive lineman/EDGE/linebacker in the NFL in 2025. Add in some pass rush pop, and he's a high-floor veteran.

Prisco's Top 100 NFL free agents for 2026: Rankings for a market lacking elite talent Pete Prisco

Three more to keep an eye on



Joey Bosa

2025 team: Bills

2025 stats: 5 sacks, 29 tackles, 14.6% pressure rate, PFF's No. 29 EDGE (10th in pass rush, 103rd in run defense)

Age: 30

Khalil Mack

2025 team: Chargers

2025 stats: 5.5 sacks, 32 tackles, 14.5% pressure rate, PFF's No. 16 EDGE (45th in pass rush, 12th in run defense)

Age: 35

We'll pair the former Chargers teammates together here. After several injury-riddled years, Joey Bosa posted a strong 2025, and his five forced fumbles led the league. He can still get after the passer. So, too, can Khalil Mack, and he's also excellent against the run.

Cameron Jordan

2025 team: Saints

2025 stats: 10.5 sacks, 47 tackles, 11.2% pressure rate, PFF's No. 23 EDGE (80th in pass rush, 5th in run defense)

Age: 36

It would be downright strange to see Cameron Jordan in anything other than a Saints uniform. He has been with New Orleans since 2011, made Pro Bowls and was part of the All-2010s Hall of Fame team. While his 10.5 sacks belie his underlying pass-rushing numbers, he was outstanding against the run in 2025 and majorly bounced back from a down 2024.

Five teams to watch

The Chargers are in line to be big players here with Oweh, Mack and Del'Shawn Phillips all hitting free agency. Los Angeles has the second-most cap space in the NFL, and they ought to use it with new defensive coordinator Chris O'Leary replacing Jesse Minter.

are in line to be big players here with Oweh, Mack and Del'Shawn Phillips all hitting free agency. Los Angeles has the second-most cap space in the NFL, and they ought to use it with new defensive coordinator Chris O'Leary replacing Jesse Minter. Minter, of course, is taking over the Ravens , who had one of the NFL's worst pass rushes and are seeing Dre'Mont Jones and Kyle Van Noy hit free agency. Baltimore desperately needs an impact add here.

, who had one of the NFL's worst pass rushes and are seeing Dre'Mont Jones and Kyle Van Noy hit free agency. Baltimore desperately needs an impact add here. The Commanders also need pass rush juice. Von Miller led the team with nine sacks, but he ended up playing far more than expected due to injuries around him. Plus, he's 36 years old and set to be a free agent.

also need pass rush juice. Von Miller led the team with nine sacks, but he ended up playing far more than expected due to injuries around him. Plus, he's 36 years old and set to be a free agent. The Bengals have plenty of money to spend and a big need to improve the defensive front. With Hendrickson and Joseph Ossai set to hit free agency, Cincinnati needs to make upgrades. It also needs a big second year from Shemar Stewart.

have plenty of money to spend and a big need to improve the defensive front. With Hendrickson and Joseph Ossai set to hit free agency, Cincinnati needs to make upgrades. It also needs a big second year from Shemar Stewart. The Bears were 31st in pass rush win rate and 26th in run stop win rate. That's not good enough for a team that hopes to fashion itself as a contender.

One big question

How big do the big hunters go?

There are plenty of options in free agency -- we probably could have listed a dozen starter-caliber players at least -- and there are plenty of needy teams. Many of those needy teams have playoff aspirations. In addition to the five listed above, the Bills, Cowboys, Lions, Packers, Patriots, 49ers and Buccaneers all come to mind.

Over the past two offseasons, 20 EDGE free agents signed contracts worth at least $10 million per year. Expect another big spending year. How big will Hendrickson go? He reworked his contract to get $30 million from the Bengals last year. Could Oweh or Phillips fetch close to $20 million per year?

There are lots of intriguing under-30 options after the headliners, too: Dre'Mont Jones, Arnold Ebiketie, K'Lavon Chaisson, Kwity Paye. Expect to see some big numbers flying around at this position.