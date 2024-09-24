Outside of a few, it was not an overwhelming week of performances by the rookie class. Injuries have started to take their toll as well. The two best rookies have been on the offensive side of the ball, and that will ultimately create animated discussion for NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year.

It is reminiscent to the 2018 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year race when Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield had created a compelling case for the award: 63.8% completion percentage for 3,725 yards, 27 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. Giants running back Saquon Barkley produced his best statistical season: 1,307 yards and 11 touchdowns on 261 carries, as well as 91 receptions for 721 yards and 4 touchdowns. Although quarterbacks usually win the award when there is a deserving candidate, Barkley won the award as a result of accumulating more than 2,000 all-purpose yards.

Jayden Daniels WAS • QB • #5 CMP% 80.3 YDs 664 TD 2 INT 0 YD/Att 8.74 View Profile

Daniels does a great job processing and getting the football out quickly and accurately. It had been clear that he has total comfort in the Washington offense, but Monday night against Cincinnati was another level of comfort. He pushed the ball downhill and threw some great balls with touch.

Daniels completed 21 of 23 pass attempts for 254 yards and 2 touchdowns, as well as 12 carries for 39 yards and 1 touchdown in an upset win on the road against the Bengals. His 91.3% completion percentage set a rookie record, according to CBS Sports research. All six of the Commanders' drives that did not end up in a kneel resulted in points.

2. WR Malik Nabers (Giants)

Malik Nabers NYG • WR • #1 TAR 37 REC 23 REC YDs 271 REC TD 3 FL 0 View Profile

The first-round pick was impressive in every way against a Browns secondary that had been widely praised coming into the season. Nabers has been winning underneath and over the top once the Giants put an emphasis on getting him the football. He is already one of the best wide receivers in the game and, surprisingly, the favorite to win NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year through three games.

Nabers became the youngest wide receiver in NFL history to record two receiving touchdowns in a game, per CBS Sports research. He has the second most targets (37) all-time by an NFL rookie through his first three games (Puka Nacua had 42 targets in 2023.)

Ladd McConkey LAC • WR • #15 TAR 17 REC 10 REC YDs 109 REC TD 1 FL 0 View Profile

McConkey is one of my personal favorites to watch on a weekly basis. No one does a better job of creating separation and presenting themselves as a viable target quite like McConkey. Through three games, McConkey has 10 reception for 109 yards and a touchdown, but the quarterback play has not exactly been reliable.

4. C Cooper Beebe (Cowboys)

The former offensive guard did an outstanding job against a Ravens defense still trying to find its way in the post-Mike MacDonald era. Beebe was a little late to pick up one stunt into his gap, but otherwise played with great balance and strength against the Ravens.

Smith has been playing the nickel in Tampa. He missed a tackle in space but made other nice tackles. The most impressive play of his afternoon came early in the third quarter when the rookie peeled off his assignment to drift and deflect a deep pass intended for Troy Franklin.

6. CB Caelen Carson (Cowboys)

Aside from coming to balance late in space on a tackle attempt of Nelson Agholor, Carson did a great job in coverage. He plays off quite a bit but rallies to the ball quickly. Dallas was desperate to find a replacement at cornerback and Carson stepped up.

Mitchell was a little loose in coverage, but he also made some really big plays -- first breaking up a pass intended for Rashid Shaheed in the end zone and then dropping what should have been a pick-six.

Braelon Allen NYJ • RB Att 19 Yds 96 TD 1 FL 0 View Profile

Allen saw his largest workload of the season Thursday night against the Patriots. He accumulated 11 carries for 55 yards, as well as three receptions for 13 yards. He has good vision and fights through arm tackles, but has also proven to be an asset in the pass game.

Lassiter has allowed a 25.0% completion rate in each of his three games, according to TruMedia. He allowed 28 yards on Sunday against the Vikings, which was actually the most he has allowed in a game this season. There was some confusion in coverage that led to a touchdown by Jalen Nailor, but it was nullified by a penalty. The lone completion allowed was a 28-yard gain to Justin Jefferson across the field.

10. OG Zak Zinter (Browns)

Zinter played 32 snaps against the Giants after Wyatt Teller succumbed to an injury. He should see expanded playing time as the All-Pro offensive guard is expected to miss some time dealing with the aforementioned injury. New York's defensive front, most notably Dexter Lawrence, handled the Cleveland offensive line with ease but Zinter was the only one that held his own.